Pg Tips 80 Cups Loose Tea 250G

Just Great Tea 5 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2019 I havent used leaf tea for quite a few years but because I wanted to try and cut down on tea bags ,I tried it and each time I make tea with the loose tea and its lovely I bought a tea pot especially.I completely recommend Pg tips as its ind=fuses quite quick when you stir a couple of stirs and its ready to pour through strainer into the cups. Report

Need to have a play to get it perfect 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd February 2018 I usually drink green tea and was hoping this would produce a similar taste, at first it was too strong for me and I didn't enjoy it. Next time I used a smaller spoonful and let it brew for a shorter amount of time, this worked better and produced a rich and tasty cup of tea. It is perfect to wake you up in the morning. I had no problems with the leaves escaping my diffuser which was a worry initially. Would highly recommend to those who enjoy a strong black tea. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PERFECT Tea for all day 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st January 2018 PG tips Loose Leaf Tea - 80 Cups it's a very good tea for all day it is very delicious have a good taste. I would recommend this for my friend and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

miss dzej bi 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st January 2018 I think it's really hard describe in few words what you can feel drinking PG tips Loose Leaf Tea. Leaves are specially selected and this is why taste is so rech. Taste of tea are very subtle, delicate and the same time strong, intensive. “What would I want to know before I get this product?” If you like prepare very intensive and aromatic tea, long brewed PG tips Loose Leaf Tea is specially for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG the best loose tea 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th January 2018 The experience of having this tea was an absolute pleasure, not only due to it’s amazing depth within in the flavour but also because it’s possible to choose and quantify the amount of it, giving your cup of tea an entire range of strengths, appropriate to numerous occasions. When our friends came to our home this weekend, everyone enjoyed the experience of making their own tea, each one dosed as they pleased. Loosen format plus magnificent flavour, exceptional tea, more than approved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good tea to enjoy it with someone 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th January 2018 I enjoyed a cup of tea alongside my father!a Saturday morning started well with good tea and a great taste! I wish you a wonderful weekend ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG tips Loose tea 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th January 2018 Aromatic, delicate and tasty. The best tea I've been drinking lately. I recommend perfect for a moment of relax. Delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG leafs tea 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th January 2018 I love leafs tea and I drink it everyday. PG tea will be nice for people who like strong and very armomatic tea. For me is delicious but I dont like that leafs are very very small like it was ground before... I prefer normal size of leafs and then Im sure what is inside then;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips loose tea 3 stars Review from unilever.com 25th January 2018 On receiving the tea leaves I was eager to try them, I love my brews! The first cup made; I used 1 level teaspoon but was very strong for me. Also I didn't strain the tea leaves, so the tea became stronger as I got further down the cup. I tried again the next day with half a teaspoon (brew shown in the photo) and this was much nicer for my taste. This time I strain the tea leaves so it gave me a consistent taste to the end of the cup. The tea had a nice aroma and a crisp full bodied taste. If you don't take your tea strong, i would recommend half a teaspoon, stewed for a minute or 2 and strained. For me personally i wouldn't purchase this product as even though the second cup was much nicer I find teabags quicker,easier and less messy than leaves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]