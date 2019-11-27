By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pg Tips 80 Cups Loose Tea 250G

4.5(39)Write a review
image 1 of Pg Tips 80 Cups Loose Tea 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Black Tea
  • At PG tips, we have been making a quality tasting cuppa for 85 years. When it comes to tea, we know our stuff and that’s why PG tips is Britain’s No.1 tea brand.
  • PG tips are proud to say that we were the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance™ seal which means that we’re working to look after the environment and support our cherished tea farmers. Our tea is farmed by workers earning a decent wage, with access to good quality housing, medical care and education for their children. The best way to enjoy our tasty tea: Simply infuse one teaspoon of tea in freshly boiled water and let it brew to your favourite strength. Add in a spoonful of sugar and a splash of milk if preferred. Mmm…
  • But wait there’s more, we have lots of other tasty brews for you to try. Want to cut the caffeine? Try our new Tasty Decaf tea bags which have a rich, rounded taste. Dairy-Free? Try our Perfect with Dairy-Free teabags which are specially blended for dairy alternatives. Like a strong tea? Make our Extra Strong tea bags your new everyday tea! Or indulge in something extra special with our delicious Gold blend - which is no ordinary tea!
  • If you love PG tips tea bags and loose tea and think it's the best black tea, don't keep it a secret! Write a review and share your favourite cuppa with the world. (Nielsen Data Black Tea Total Volume Sales MAT Feb 2017)
  • PG tips Loose Tea Original is simply the top two leaves and the bud, known as the tips, expertly blended for a cuppa that tastes great
  • Whether it’s a morning wake up or a bedtime brew, the taste of PG tips is sure to hit the spot when you need it most!
  • To brew the perfect cuppa, simply infuse one teaspoon of tea in freshly boiled water for 1 – 2 minutes, add milk and sugar if preferred, then enjoy!
  • PG tips tea is made with tea leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Estates
  • We support our lovely tea farmers, ensuring that they earn just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children
  • Why not try our other delicious teas? Like our ‘Tasty Decaf’ blend which has a rich, rounded taste, Or ‘Perfect with Dairy-Free’ that’s specially blended for dairy-free alternatives
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Black tea

Storage

Cool, dry conditions.

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Infuse one heaped teaspoon of tea per cup (200ml) in freshly boiled water (100˚C) for 3-5 minutes or to your preferred strength.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 454611 www.pgtips.co.uk

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving PreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2 kJ59 kJ4 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)<1 kcal14 kcal<1 kcal1%
Fat (g)0 g0.5 g0 g0%
of which saturates (g)0 g0.3 g0 g0%
Carbohydrate (g)<0.01 g1.4 g<0.01 g0%
of which sugars (g)0 g1.4 g0 g0%
Fibre (g)0 g00 g0%
Protein (g)0.1 g1.1 g0.2 g0.4%
Salt (g)0 g<0.01 g0 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 3.125 g. ( Pack contains 80 portions )----

39 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Just Great Tea

5 stars

I havent used leaf tea for quite a few years but because I wanted to try and cut down on tea bags ,I tried it and each time I make tea with the loose tea and its lovely I bought a tea pot especially.I completely recommend Pg tips as its ind=fuses quite quick when you stir a couple of stirs and its ready to pour through strainer into the cups.

Need to have a play to get it perfect

4 stars

I usually drink green tea and was hoping this would produce a similar taste, at first it was too strong for me and I didn't enjoy it. Next time I used a smaller spoonful and let it brew for a shorter amount of time, this worked better and produced a rich and tasty cup of tea. It is perfect to wake you up in the morning. I had no problems with the leaves escaping my diffuser which was a worry initially. Would highly recommend to those who enjoy a strong black tea. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PERFECT Tea for all day

5 stars

PG tips Loose Leaf Tea - 80 Cups it's a very good tea for all day it is very delicious have a good taste. I would recommend this for my friend and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

miss dzej bi

5 stars

I think it's really hard describe in few words what you can feel drinking PG tips Loose Leaf Tea. Leaves are specially selected and this is why taste is so rech. Taste of tea are very subtle, delicate and the same time strong, intensive. “What would I want to know before I get this product?” If you like prepare very intensive and aromatic tea, long brewed PG tips Loose Leaf Tea is specially for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG the best loose tea

5 stars

The experience of having this tea was an absolute pleasure, not only due to it’s amazing depth within in the flavour but also because it’s possible to choose and quantify the amount of it, giving your cup of tea an entire range of strengths, appropriate to numerous occasions. When our friends came to our home this weekend, everyone enjoyed the experience of making their own tea, each one dosed as they pleased. Loosen format plus magnificent flavour, exceptional tea, more than approved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good tea to enjoy it with someone

5 stars

I enjoyed a cup of tea alongside my father!a Saturday morning started well with good tea and a great taste! I wish you a wonderful weekend ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG tips Loose tea

5 stars

Aromatic, delicate and tasty. The best tea I've been drinking lately. I recommend perfect for a moment of relax. Delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG leafs tea

4 stars

I love leafs tea and I drink it everyday. PG tea will be nice for people who like strong and very armomatic tea. For me is delicious but I dont like that leafs are very very small like it was ground before... I prefer normal size of leafs and then Im sure what is inside then;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG Tips loose tea

3 stars

On receiving the tea leaves I was eager to try them, I love my brews! The first cup made; I used 1 level teaspoon but was very strong for me. Also I didn't strain the tea leaves, so the tea became stronger as I got further down the cup. I tried again the next day with half a teaspoon (brew shown in the photo) and this was much nicer for my taste. This time I strain the tea leaves so it gave me a consistent taste to the end of the cup. The tea had a nice aroma and a crisp full bodied taste. If you don't take your tea strong, i would recommend half a teaspoon, stewed for a minute or 2 and strained. For me personally i wouldn't purchase this product as even though the second cup was much nicer I find teabags quicker,easier and less messy than leaves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tea for everyone

5 stars

PG loose leaf tea is perfect everyday tea with refreshing taste. If you keep longer a leafs in the cup tea will be stronger [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

