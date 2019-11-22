By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Loose Leaf Original Tea 250G

Tesco Loose Leaf Original Tea 250G
£ 1.29
£0.52/100g
Product Description

  • Loose leaf black tea.
  • SMOOTH & ROUNDED Carefully selected leaves, blended by our tea masters for full flavour "Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select, taste and blend the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup."
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one teaspoon per person and add 1 for the pot.

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk. 

Number of uses

80 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely breakfast tea. Nice flavour and colour. The leaves are very fine so more suited to pots with a fine strainer.

Great...and plastic free!

5 stars

Nice smooth taste. Better than using teabags and absorbing plastic.

Good tea but too finely ground

4 stars

Good tasting tea but it is ground so fine(like pepper) that much of it goes through the tea strainer into the cup but think I will stick with it and perhaps try and find a strainer with tiny holes!

Excellent

5 stars

Good strong tea.As good as any other product.

lovely strong flavour

5 stars

for a medium strength tea it has a lovely strong flavour and colour.

Best loose tea

5 stars

Since I discovered this tea I haven’t bought any other

Great Value

5 stars

Can't fault.

a really nice cuppa

5 stars

a good tasting leaf tea, ,and makes a proper pot of tea. and its a low price

