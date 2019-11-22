Tesco Loose Leaf Original Tea 250G

Lovely
Lovely breakfast tea. Nice flavour and colour. The leaves are very fine so more suited to pots with a fine strainer.
Great...and plastic free!
Nice smooth taste. Better than using teabags and absorbing plastic.
Good tea but too finely ground
Good tasting tea but it is ground so fine(like pepper) that much of it goes through the tea strainer into the cup but think I will stick with it and perhaps try and find a strainer with tiny holes!
Excellent
Good strong tea.As good as any other product.
lovely strong flavour
for a medium strength tea it has a lovely strong flavour and colour.
Best loose tea
Since I discovered this tea I haven’t bought any other
Great Value
Can't fault.
a really nice cuppa
a good tasting leaf tea, ,and makes a proper pot of tea. and its a low price