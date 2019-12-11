By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Original English Mustard 170G

image 1 of Colman's Original English Mustard 170G
Product Description

  • English Mustard
  • Over 200 years ago Jeremiah Colman founded Colman's in Stoke Holy Cross, 4 miles outside of Norwich. Passionate about good food and strong flavour, Colman's continues to commit to using great quality ingredients to make the best flavour enhancers for your food. Try Colman's deliciously hot English Mustard, perfect with your Roast Beef.
  • Colman’s Original English Mustard is a hot mustard that will add big bold flavour to your favourite dishes. Colman’s English Mustard is the perfect accompaniment to your Roast Beef and Ham Sandwiches. It also makes for an excellent punch of flavour in many recipes such as devilled eggs, salad dressings and mashed potatoes. Keep a jar of Colman’s English Mustard on hand to transform your everyday meals from simple to spectacular.
  • If you love our English Mustard, why not try the rest of our range, including Colman’s Mint Sauce, that’ll add a zing to your Roast Lamb. Colman’s Cranberry Sauce, a fruity addition to your Roast Chicken or Turkey. Colman’s Tartare Sauce, perfect with your Fish and Chips. Colman’s Horseradish Sauce to add heat to your with Roast Beef. Colman’s Apple Sauce for a sweet addition to Roast Pork. And Colman’s Seafood Sauce for creating the best Prawn Cocktails.
  • Head to our website – www.colman’s.co.uk for more exciting recipe inspiration across our full dressings and recipe packet range. You can also take a look at our broad Colman’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipes ideas for mid-week meals, decadent roast dinners, simple sandwiches and much more!
  • Try Colman's delicious Original English Mustard
  • Hot and delicious
  • Make your meals instantly meatylicious with Colman's Original English Mustard, Squeeze fiery helpings on your sarnies, all over your barbecue bangers or stir into mountains of mash
  • Original Norwich English Mustard
  • Full on flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Water, MUSTARD flour (21%), sugar, salt, WHEAT flour, turmeric, citric acid, stabiliser (xanthan gum)

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.After opening keep refrigerated and use within 3 months. Do not freeze.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)810 kJ890 kJ45 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)200 kcal210 kcal10 kcal1%
Fat (g)12 g13 g0.7 g1%
of which saturates (g)0.7 g0.6 g<0.5 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)13 g15 g0.8 g1%
of which sugars (g)13 g14 g0.7 g1%
Protein (g)7 g7 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)8.5 g9.4 g0.47 g8%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 5 g. ( Pack contains 34 portions )----

Pathil11111

1 stars

Did not like it at all ... very bitter teast . Have nice spice to it but over all wouldn't buy it or recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy mustard

5 stars

Great mustard. Have really lovely taste and smell. You need to know it have a strong kick to it so if you don't like spicy products don't buy it but if you do I can highly recommend. Would definitelybe on top of my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

i like it all

5 stars

best mustard i ever eat! Fantastic taste! My children love it as well. I will defienietly buy again and again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bam what a kick!!

4 stars

I had never tried mustard before so I was a little apprehensive! I was in two minds about how it would taste but I had nothing to worry about . The mustard has a little bit of an acquired smell to it but that did not put me off . On first taste it seemed to have a mild creamy tast but then bang it hits you ! The spicy kick is really nice and a good accompaniment to meat . I will definitely be buying this again and have started putting in my sandwiches , I just need to find some new recipes to try it with! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow, welcome back mustard into my life!

4 stars

I had forgottent just how tasty mustard can be, and also how tasty it is as an ingredient in cooking. First up, I popped some on my plate of Sunday roast, and it was great. It really brought some of the blander vegetables to life. I then used some to cook up a Shepherds pie and it gave it a really tasty tang to the recipe. I am now back to loving mustard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Zing Mustard

4 stars

I think this is a real test of mustard good English mustard. The heat is not over-powering has an amazing bold flavour with a zip that the family loved. Amazing on hot dogs and boiled egg sandwich. The package could help if its squeezable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Klaudya815

5 stars

I think this mustard got an amazing strong taste. Also it's spicy and that's what I always look into mustards and that one is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A hot little pot

3 stars

Certainly adds zazz to any meal. I have tried this mustard with Hot dogs, on sandwiches and added it to mash potato, it has a kick and a little too hot for me. A perfect condiment if you wanted heat up the flavour to any dish. I need to use it in small amounts just because i’m a bit of a wimp. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome Mustard

5 stars

I love this! Hot, but not too hot, great flavor. Perfect for sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs or just a little to spice up any dish. Would thoroughly recommend this and am so glad I tried it. Don't hesitate go for it you won't regret it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome mustard!

5 stars

This mustard product is full of flavour! I add it to recipes and the flavour really gives meals a kick! You can use a little of a lot depending on how much you want to build up the flavour. My husband and children live it when I add this product to their meals. I would 100% recommend this product for people searchcinn for a good mustard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

