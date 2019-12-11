Colman's Original English Mustard 170G

Pathil11111 1 stars Review from unilever.com 1st February 2018 Did not like it at all ... very bitter teast . Have nice spice to it but over all wouldn't buy it or recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy mustard 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th January 2018 Great mustard. Have really lovely taste and smell. You need to know it have a strong kick to it so if you don't like spicy products don't buy it but if you do I can highly recommend. Would definitelybe on top of my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

i like it all 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2018 best mustard i ever eat! Fantastic taste! My children love it as well. I will defienietly buy again and again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bam what a kick!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2018 I had never tried mustard before so I was a little apprehensive! I was in two minds about how it would taste but I had nothing to worry about . The mustard has a little bit of an acquired smell to it but that did not put me off . On first taste it seemed to have a mild creamy tast but then bang it hits you ! The spicy kick is really nice and a good accompaniment to meat . I will definitely be buying this again and have started putting in my sandwiches , I just need to find some new recipes to try it with! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow, welcome back mustard into my life! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2018 I had forgottent just how tasty mustard can be, and also how tasty it is as an ingredient in cooking. First up, I popped some on my plate of Sunday roast, and it was great. It really brought some of the blander vegetables to life. I then used some to cook up a Shepherds pie and it gave it a really tasty tang to the recipe. I am now back to loving mustard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Zing Mustard 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2018 I think this is a real test of mustard good English mustard. The heat is not over-powering has an amazing bold flavour with a zip that the family loved. Amazing on hot dogs and boiled egg sandwich. The package could help if its squeezable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Klaudya815 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th January 2018 I think this mustard got an amazing strong taste. Also it's spicy and that's what I always look into mustards and that one is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A hot little pot 3 stars Review from unilever.com 16th January 2018 Certainly adds zazz to any meal. I have tried this mustard with Hot dogs, on sandwiches and added it to mash potato, it has a kick and a little too hot for me. A perfect condiment if you wanted heat up the flavour to any dish. I need to use it in small amounts just because i’m a bit of a wimp. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome Mustard 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2018 I love this! Hot, but not too hot, great flavor. Perfect for sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs or just a little to spice up any dish. Would thoroughly recommend this and am so glad I tried it. Don't hesitate go for it you won't regret it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]