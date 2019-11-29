By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tabasco Original Red Hot Pepper Sauce 57Ml

Tabasco Original Red Hot Pepper Sauce 57Ml
Product Description

  • Red Pepper Sauce
  • This is the genuine article.
  • Tabasco® Original Red Pepper sauce is made from special peppers which ripen on the bush. Tabasco® Original Red Pepper sauce is made by aging special peppers in wood oak barrels. Years of curing time ferment the peppers and add a smoothness to the natural, robust flavour of the pepper.  After ageing, the cured pepper mash is mixed with pure, strong vinegar, the seeds and skins are removed and the sauce is ready.
  • Versatile… Tabasco® Original Red Pepper Sauce can be used to add flavour, or heat, to liven up any dish.
  • You can easily taste the difference between Tabasco sauce and ordinary hot sauce.
  • A Small Drop of History
  • Created by Edmund McIlhenny in 1868, Tabasco® Sauce is still family owned and produced in its birth place, Avery Island, Louisiana.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Supplier of Tabasco® Sauce McIlhenny Company USA

  • Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Halal
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 57ml

Information

Ingredients

Distilled Vinegar, Red Pepper (19%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End See Top of Carton

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Splash on pizza to add some spice!
  • Bring out the best in breakfast, wake up eggs with a peppery punch.
  • Shake on your burger to bring the flavours to life.

Importer address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Net Contents

57ml

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100ml)
Energy 67kJ/16kcal
Fat 0.7g
Of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 1.6g
Of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre 1.3g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 1.8g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Even in military ration packs.

5 stars

This is brilliant and one of the originals; they even have it in American MRE's ration packs for the military; the name says it all.

