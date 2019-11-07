Tesco Redcurrant Jelly 340G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy169kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • Redcurrant jelly
  • Delicious with turkey
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Redcurrant Juice From Concentrate, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Prepared with 50g of fruit per 100g.

Total sugar content 66g per 100g.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

22 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon (15g) contains
Energy1127kJ / 265kcal169kJ / 40kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate65.9g9.9g
Sugars59.2g8.9g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

everyone who has had it has asked for the recipe

5 stars

For 2 people. Fry chopped large onion and mushrooms in butter to soften add Lamb steaks - browned slightly to seal, plus large tin tomatoes + 2 desertspoons RC Jelly - + , 2 stock cubes,crumbled + teaspoon mustard, + tomato puree to taste, + herbs de provence, + seasoning , Casserole 1 1/2 hours Elec 150. Serve with rice. recipe from France.

Delicious

5 stars

I buy one of these most weeks as we like to have it with roast dinners, fish and chips etc

Perfect with duck breast

5 stars

In frying pan (no oil), brown one side of duck for a couple of minutes, turn over breasts and brown skin for about 3 or 4 mins. Place duck in roasting dish. Skin up with whole jar of redcurrant jelly, Add water up to half duck height and one oxo cube. Put in preheated oven 180 degrees and cook for about 40 mins. Serve with mash and fresh vegetables and using the sauce as a “gravy”. YUM

Great taste

5 stars

Not too runny,nice and sweet

Great in sandwiches with cheese!

5 stars

My Husbands favourite filling!!

Useful addition to kitchen cupboard

5 stars

Excellent addition to spaghetti bolognaise

Good product

4 stars

Dry happy with product

good taste.good flavour

5 stars

purchased the redcurrent jelly to add flavour to gravy

Delicious

5 stars

I have bought this several times. I know it is an accompaniment for meat and poultry but it is delicious on cracker bread with cream cheese too. Nicer than pickle in my opinion.

Essential condiment/sauce.

5 stars

We always have a stock in the larder to make sure it is available when we have Lamb or salad.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

