Tesco Redcurrant Jelly 340G

everyone who has had it has asked for the recipe
For 2 people. Fry chopped large onion and mushrooms in butter to soften add Lamb steaks - browned slightly to seal, plus large tin tomatoes + 2 desertspoons RC Jelly - + , 2 stock cubes,crumbled + teaspoon mustard, + tomato puree to taste, + herbs de provence, + seasoning , Casserole 1 1/2 hours Elec 150. Serve with rice. recipe from France.
Delicious
I buy one of these most weeks as we like to have it with roast dinners, fish and chips etc
Perfect with duck breast
In frying pan (no oil), brown one side of duck for a couple of minutes, turn over breasts and brown skin for about 3 or 4 mins. Place duck in roasting dish. Skin up with whole jar of redcurrant jelly, Add water up to half duck height and one oxo cube. Put in preheated oven 180 degrees and cook for about 40 mins. Serve with mash and fresh vegetables and using the sauce as a “gravy”. YUM
Great taste
Not too runny,nice and sweet
Great in sandwiches with cheese!
My Husbands favourite filling!!
Useful addition to kitchen cupboard
Excellent addition to spaghetti bolognaise
Good product
Dry happy with product
good taste.good flavour
purchased the redcurrent jelly to add flavour to gravy
Delicious
I have bought this several times. I know it is an accompaniment for meat and poultry but it is delicious on cracker bread with cream cheese too. Nicer than pickle in my opinion.
Essential condiment/sauce.
We always have a stock in the larder to make sure it is available when we have Lamb or salad.