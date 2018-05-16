Tesco Pickled Silverskin Onions 710G

- Energy101kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ / 48kcal
Product Description
- Silverskin onions pickled in vinegar.
- SHARP & CRISP Small onions, pickled to preserve their bite and flavour
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Silverskin Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
380g
Net Contents
710g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|202kJ / 48kcal
|101kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|7.1g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
