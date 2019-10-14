By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crinklecut Beetroot/Vinegar 710G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Crinklecut Beetroot/Vinegar 710G
£ 1.10
£0.24/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy78kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 156kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Crinkle cut beetroot pickled in sweetened spirit vinegar.
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Grown and pickled for full, earthy flavour and firm bite
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Grown and pickled for full, earthy flavour and firm bite
  • Pack size: 462G

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

462g

Net Contents

710g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy156kJ / 37kcal78kJ / 19kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.7g3.4g
Sugars6.7g3.4g
Fibre2.4g1.2g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
Pack contains approx. 9 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Brilliant. Better than branded ones and no artific

5 stars

Brilliant. Better than branded ones and no artificial sweeteners.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g

Tesco Pickled Silverskin Onions 440G

£ 0.70
£0.32/100g

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.65
£0.65/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pickled Red Cabbage 340G

£ 0.80
£0.51/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here