Tesco Whole Baby Sweet Beeetroot In Vinegar 340G

Very hard
Very hard
Horrid and inedible.
Sorry, thought I'd love these beetroots but they are hard as rock and not that sweet, am complaining and asking for my money back. Husband doesn't like them either so it's not just me.
Outstanding
This little jar is full to the brim with tasty sweet beetroot, great for Salads and stir fry's, and a must on a cheese or ham Sandwich, the price is great too.
Salad never the same without it
I love this beetroot, i have issues with acidy food so these drained are prefect