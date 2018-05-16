By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Whole Pickled Beetroot 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Whole Pickled Beetroot 340G
£ 0.70
£0.32/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Whole baby beetroot pickled with acetic acid and spirit vinegar.
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Grown and pickled for full, earthy flavour and firm bite
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Grown and pickled for full, earthy flavour and firm bite
  • Grown in Britain
  • Grown and pickled for full, earthy flavour and firm bite
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 221g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot, Water, Acetic Acid, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

221g

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy118kJ / 28kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g2.2g
Sugars4.3g2.2g
Fibre2.6g1.3g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pickled Red Cabbage 340G

£ 0.80
£0.51/100g

Tesco Pickled Silverskin Onions 440G

£ 0.70
£0.32/100g

Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g

Haywards Piccalilli 400G

£ 1.90
£0.48/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here