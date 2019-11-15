Baxters Sliced Beetroot 340G

Very good flavour one of the best ive tasted no
Very good flavour one of the best ive tasted not too vinegary
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen. Purveyors of Scottish Specialities, W.A. Baxter and Sons Ltd., Fochabers.
Beetroot, Water, Barley Malt Vinegar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Sweetener (Saccharin)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.For best before end: see cap.
207g
340g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold, drained) Per 100g:
|Energy
|111kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|(of which saturates
|<0.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|(of which sugars
|4.0g)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.71g
SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN
