Baxters Sliced Beetroot 340G

Write a review
£ 1.05
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced Beetroot in Vinegar with Sugar and Sweetener
  • ''Every one of our freshly harvested beets is hand selected for quality. We gently steam the beetroot and then pickle, using our special recipe to deliver a truly delicious taste."
  • Audrey Baxter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen. Purveyors of Scottish Specialities, W.A. Baxter and Sons Ltd., Fochabers.

  • Pickled in malt vinegar
  • Britain's favourite beetroot
  • 80g = 1 of your 5 a day
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot, Water, Barley Malt Vinegar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Sweetener (Saccharin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.For best before end: see cap.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Drained weight

207g

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold, drained) Per 100g:
Energy 111kJ / 27kcal
Fat 0.1g
(of which saturates <0.1g)
Carbohydrate 4.3g
(of which sugars 4.0g)
Fibre 1.6g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 0.71g

Safety information



Very good flavour one of the best ive tasted no

Very good flavour one of the best ive tasted not too vinegary

