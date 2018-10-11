By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Malt Vinegar 284Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Malt Vinegar 284Ml
£ 0.35
£0.12/100ml
one tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 59kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Barley Malt Vinegar.
  • Sharp & Tangy, Brewed with British barley and perfect for fish and chips
  • Sharp & Tangy, Brewed with British barley and perfect for fish and chips
  • Acidity 5%.
  • Sharp & tangy
  • Brewed with British barley and perfect for fish and chips
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 284ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Malted Barley Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Replace cap tightly after use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contain approx. 18 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

284ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100ml
Energy 59kJ / 14kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 1.8g
of which sugars 0.2g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Comes with a sprinkler in the neck

5 stars

Siper, it comes with a dispenser in the neck opening.

Usually bought next

Tesco Table Salt 750G

£ 0.35
£0.47/kg

Tesco Top Down Tomato Ketchup 550G

£ 0.65
£0.12/100g

Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 550G

£ 0.44
£0.08/100g

Saxa Table Salt Mini Pot 70G

£ 0.50
£7.15/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here