Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 400G Jar

Meh! I'm not a fan 1 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've never been a fan of Hellmann's mayo but hadn't used it in years. So I decided to give it a go again. Perhaps it was just a phase ideas going through and I would actually really like it this time. I made a family favourite of tuna pasta. Everyone seemed to enjoy it as usual but me, not so much. I caught past the texture. This has always been the issue for me. It has a strange jelly like consistency which bothers me immensely. Having said that, I am the only one in my family who seems to feel this way about it as they all like it. Maybe I have weird tastebuds (or maybe they do) Anyway, try as I might I just can't like Hellmann's mayo. Sorry :( [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann’s Mayo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 It has been a long time since I last had HELLMANN’S mayo I forgot how nice it tastes ! Might go back to buying it . If you are a mayo lover all you need to know-it’s delicious :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmans Mayo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Love, Love, love. This mayo is perfect with everything. My favourite is chips. Recommend this, it's creamy and full of flavour buy not vinegary like cheaper brands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmanns real mayonnaise 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Lovely mayonnaise, better than other brands I’ve tried and a lot more flavour than the lighter ones, goes amazing with almost anything highly recommended product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BBQ Completer 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This mayonnaise was a fantastic addition to the BBQ’s I have been hosting recently. It is the ultimate spread that can go with everything. Great for vegetarians as well as meat lovers. I made some great coleslaw and potato salad as well adding it to some delicious burgers. It completes a sandwich which a creamy flavoursome addition. I would highly reccomend this mayonnaise as the best I have tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bethany may 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I personally love hellmanns mayonnaise, it’s perfect with all foods and really tasty. I have it with most of my meals and it’s lovely with salad to add some flavour to every meal complements chicken perfectly my little girl also loves it so it’s a big hit in our house. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The leading brand 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Lets be honest almost everyone has heard of hellmanns mayonnaise...a staple in british cuisine...if you go into a restaurant and ask for mayonnaise there are little that would give you anything else- if its good enough for the entire coutry, then its good enough for me- i love hellmanns and we usually opt for the very low fat option but on very special occasions splurge for the real deal! Its creamy texture goes well with everything but my favourite is with grilled chicken in a sandwich- just adds that finishing touch, that little bit of flavour! If you are feeling really wild...add some paprika to your mayo- tickle those tastesbuds! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for summer salads 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Hellmanns mayonnaise is a big hit in our house! Perfect for bbq, I have made potato salad, which impressed my visitors so much they asked where I’d bought it! I made tuna, mayo, sweet corn and red onion to top my pasta. We wouldn’t be without a jar in the cupboard now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann's Mayo meaning Homemade Mayo! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Hellmann's Real Mayo tastes literally like homemade mayonnaise, you can really appreciate the taste of the eggs in it! My boyfriend loves it and he includes it in every salad and sandwich. In my opinion, Hellmann's Real Mayo has a strong and lemony taste, but I think because I usually eat light mayonnaise in my meals. I have recommended the product to my friends and family that really love homemade mayonnaise! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]