By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 400G Jar

4.5(76)Write a review
image 1 of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 400G Jar
£ 1.90
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Real Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise continues to be made using quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. That is why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source all of our oils responsibly. Enjoy the rich and creamy taste of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise. It is an excellent source of Omega 3 and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians and is perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers. It can be used for the perfect tuna mayo sandwich, as a jacket potato topping, or is great as a dip. We help people to enjoy good, honest food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. Hellmann's mayonnaise with its unmistakeable amazing taste is available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise. Use the unmistakeable amazing taste of Hellmann's to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
  • Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise, made with 100% free-range eggs, the perfect accompaniment to all your meals, burgers and sandwiches
  • Our mayo contains sustainably sourced oils and is a good source of Omega-3
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise, made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians, perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers
  • You can use Hellmann’s Real Mayo for sandwiches, salads and burgers - enjoy the pleasure of good tasty food
  • The unmistakable amazing taste of Hellmann's Real mayonnaise for food lovers everywhere
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed oil (78%), water, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG Yolk (7.9%), spirit vinegar, salt, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), flavourings, paprika extract

Storage

AFTER OPENING, KEEP REFRIGERATED AND USE WITHIN 3 MONTHS.DO NOT FREEZE.

Produce of

Spain

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2965 kJ415 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)721 kcal101 kcal5%
Fat (g)79 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)6.2 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)1.3 g<0.5 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.3 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)1.1 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.21 g3%
Omega 3 (g)7 g0.98 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 14 g. ( Pack contains 28 portions )---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

76 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Meh! I'm not a fan

1 stars

I've never been a fan of Hellmann's mayo but hadn't used it in years. So I decided to give it a go again. Perhaps it was just a phase ideas going through and I would actually really like it this time. I made a family favourite of tuna pasta. Everyone seemed to enjoy it as usual but me, not so much. I caught past the texture. This has always been the issue for me. It has a strange jelly like consistency which bothers me immensely. Having said that, I am the only one in my family who seems to feel this way about it as they all like it. Maybe I have weird tastebuds (or maybe they do) Anyway, try as I might I just can't like Hellmann's mayo. Sorry :( [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann’s Mayo

5 stars

It has been a long time since I last had HELLMANN’S mayo I forgot how nice it tastes ! Might go back to buying it . If you are a mayo lover all you need to know-it’s delicious :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmans Mayo

5 stars

Love, Love, love. This mayo is perfect with everything. My favourite is chips. Recommend this, it's creamy and full of flavour buy not vinegary like cheaper brands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmanns real mayonnaise

4 stars

Lovely mayonnaise, better than other brands I’ve tried and a lot more flavour than the lighter ones, goes amazing with almost anything highly recommended product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BBQ Completer

5 stars

This mayonnaise was a fantastic addition to the BBQ’s I have been hosting recently. It is the ultimate spread that can go with everything. Great for vegetarians as well as meat lovers. I made some great coleslaw and potato salad as well adding it to some delicious burgers. It completes a sandwich which a creamy flavoursome addition. I would highly reccomend this mayonnaise as the best I have tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bethany may

5 stars

I personally love hellmanns mayonnaise, it’s perfect with all foods and really tasty. I have it with most of my meals and it’s lovely with salad to add some flavour to every meal complements chicken perfectly my little girl also loves it so it’s a big hit in our house. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The leading brand

5 stars

Lets be honest almost everyone has heard of hellmanns mayonnaise...a staple in british cuisine...if you go into a restaurant and ask for mayonnaise there are little that would give you anything else- if its good enough for the entire coutry, then its good enough for me- i love hellmanns and we usually opt for the very low fat option but on very special occasions splurge for the real deal! Its creamy texture goes well with everything but my favourite is with grilled chicken in a sandwich- just adds that finishing touch, that little bit of flavour! If you are feeling really wild...add some paprika to your mayo- tickle those tastesbuds! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for summer salads

5 stars

Hellmanns mayonnaise is a big hit in our house! Perfect for bbq, I have made potato salad, which impressed my visitors so much they asked where I’d bought it! I made tuna, mayo, sweet corn and red onion to top my pasta. We wouldn’t be without a jar in the cupboard now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann's Mayo meaning Homemade Mayo!

4 stars

Hellmann's Real Mayo tastes literally like homemade mayonnaise, you can really appreciate the taste of the eggs in it! My boyfriend loves it and he includes it in every salad and sandwich. In my opinion, Hellmann's Real Mayo has a strong and lemony taste, but I think because I usually eat light mayonnaise in my meals. I have recommended the product to my friends and family that really love homemade mayonnaise! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loopyloucfc

4 stars

I love mayo and have it with most foods, this was very rich and creamy. Sandwiches taste so much better and pasta/potato salads too! I will definitely buy Hellmanns again it’s a family favourite in my house now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Heinz Salad Cream 235G

£ 1.30
£5.54/kg

Tesco White Cabbage Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.59
£0.59/each

Aldi Price Match

Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant 250Ml

£ 2.80
£11.20/litre

Heinz Salad Cream 605G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here