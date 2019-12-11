Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 600G Jar

SIMPLY THE BEST E-V-E-R
Rapeseed oil (78%), water, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG Yolk (7.9%), spirit vinegar, salt, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), flavourings, paprika extract
AFTER OPENING, KEEP REFRIGERATED AND USE WITHIN 3 MONTHS.DO NOT FREEZE.
Czech Republic
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|2965 kJ
|415 kJ
|5%
|Energy (kcal)
|721 kcal
|101 kcal
|5%
|Fat (g)
|79 g
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates (g)
|6.2 g
|0.9 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.3 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.3 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Protein (g)
|1.1 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|1.5 g
|0.21 g
|3%
|Omega 3 (g)
|7 g
|0.98 g
|0%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 14 g. ( Pack contains 43 portions )
|-
|-
|-
