Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 200G Jar

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2965kJ/721kcal
Product Description
- Real Mayonnaise
- For more info on our sustainability commitment visit www.hellmanns.co.uk or www.hellmanns.ie
- At Hellmann's we use quality ingredients because we're on the side of food
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Food and Household Products Unilever UK Limited, Leatherhead, Surrey, KT22 7GR
- 100% free range eggs
- Committed to sustainably sourced oils
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 200g
- A good source of omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil (78%), Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg & Egg Yolk (7.9%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Flavourings, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Do not freeze.
Number of uses
1 portion = 14g (pack contains approx 14 portions)
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
Unilever UK,
Hellmann's,
Freepost ADM 3940,
London,
SW1A 1YR.
Unilever Ireland,
Return to
Your comments count!
Freephone (UK) 0800 435562 or Callsave (IE) 1850 540550
Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
- Unilever UK,
- Hellmann's,
- Freepost ADM 3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
20 Riverwalk,
Citywest,
Dublin 24.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|2965kJ/721kcal
|415kJ/101kcal
|5%
|Fat
|79g
|11g
|16%
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrates
|1.3g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Protein
|1.1g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.21g
|3%
|Omega 31
|7.0g
|0.98g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 portion = 14g (pack contains approx 14 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|1 From plant sources
|-
|-
|-
