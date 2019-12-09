By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hp Brown Sauce Bottle 255G

5(2)Write a review
Hp Brown Sauce Bottle 255G
£ 1.40
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • The Original Sauce.
  • HP Sauce Commemorates 160th Anniversary of Big Ben.
  • Great Britain's best-known bell, Big Ben, is having a spruce up, meaning it won't be regularly ringing out until 2021. To celebrate 160 years since its first chime in 1859, we have updated our iconic label to show the tower in all its present-day scaffolded glory. We will keep this new design on our bottles until Big Ben gets back to its usual rhythm.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
  • SUITABLE FOR VEGETARIANS.
  • LOW FAT.
  • Pack size: 255g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Molasses, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dates, Modified Cornflour, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings, Tamarind

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

Storage

BEST BEFORE: SEE CAP.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 17

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • UK Careline 0800 072 4090
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • hpsauce.co.uk

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (15g) Serving
Energy 517kJ78kJ
-122kcal18kcal
Fat 0.1g<0.1g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 28.3g4.2g
-of which sugars 23.1g3.5g
Protein 0.9g0.1g
Salt 1.2g0.18g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Plastic free!

5 stars

Hurray! It's not in a plastic bottle!

Not in plastic

5 stars

Tastes great AND it's the only brown sauce that is not in a plastic bottle.

Usually bought next

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 250G

£ 1.20
£0.48/100g

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 460G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Sarsons Malt Vinegar 250Ml

£ 0.80
£0.32/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here