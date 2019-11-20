Schwtz Authentic Spaghetti Bolognese Sauce Mix 40G

Quick & Bursting with flavour
This was full of flavour and super easy to make for an quick no fuss dinner! Will absolutely be buying again!
Perfect dinner for all the family!
This sauce mix made dinner super quick and easy for those nights when everything is going wrong and you need a quick dinner that won't take much bother! Great value for money, and was bursting with flavour, the other ingredients are also available for not too much money, and combine this with a trip to your local butchers and you're ready to go. All in all, it took me 20-25 minutes from start to finish, and not very much attention! All you need is a tin of tomatoes, mince, garlic, and if you like, Mushrooms. Add some parmesan cheese on top and you have the perfect dinner that is guaranteed to please the whole family! If you're meat free then you can also just swap out the mince for quoin and you can also enjoy. It's also an easy way to ensure that the little ones are getting their 5 a day as this will cover 2/5 for you! Healthy yet tasty!
Super Flavoursom!
Perfect quick meal for when you are in a rush! I know with these sachets sometimes you find they aren't so flavoursom but these are
It’s a super easy yet tasty addition to my cupboard! Full of spice and herbs, it really made a difference to my spaghetti bolognese. I’ve also mixed it up and tried it with other things such as chicken! It’s a great little add on for when you want some extra flavour.
A healthy alternative
For a little sachet it goes a long way, filled with so much flavour! It’s just as easy and simple to use as a jar of sauce, this just tastes so much better! It’s also a healthier alternative! You can use this on alternative meals too, it works perfectly with chicken! Try it for yourself, you’ll enjoy the burst of herbs!
Simple and packed full of flavour
It is so easy to use that I always have a few of these in my store cupboard at all times, especially at this time of year when you want something warming. When I fancy a quick bolognese, I can pull this out and within 15 or so minutes, I've got a bowl of tasty sauce that is packed full of flavour and with that authentic taste, without having to spend ages getting that flavour in there myself. The recipe is so simple too, and so flavoursome, that it goes down well within our family of 5.
Great product
I would definitely recommend this product. I love the brusting flavour it added to my spaghetti bolognese. It is time saving as you dnt have to purchase all the ingredients to make bolognese.
The seasoning mix is excellent and the flavours ar
The seasoning mix is excellent and the flavours are authentic and delicious-this is definitely going to be repurchased in our household! The instructions are easy and clear to follow, a must have for busy mid week dinners.
Good for creating a quick family meal
My family loved this mix, it really saves on cooking time and the taste is great. It works well with regula beef and also with meat free mince.
Scrumptious Schwartz Spaghetti Bolognese
I got this product because firstly, I am not the best cook and secondly, as a busy professional, I’m grateful for anything that saves me time. I love that the ingredient list was very clear, meaning that I could easily pick up everything else that I needed. The mix was very flavoursome and it tasted authentically Italian too! It was so easy to make, it literally couldn’t have been easier! I’m definitely eager to try other flavour mixes in the Schwartz range. I’d say that it’d be helpful if you could buy this in a tub so that if you need a little bit more you don’t have to use part of another sachet if you’re making a larger batch.