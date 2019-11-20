Schwtz Authentic Spaghetti Bolognese Sauce Mix 40G

Quick & Bursting with flavour 5 stars A Tesco Customer15th December 2019 This was full of flavour and super easy to make for an quick no fuss dinner! Will absolutely be buying again! Report

Perfect dinner for all the family! 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th December 2019 This sauce mix made dinner super quick and easy for those nights when everything is going wrong and you need a quick dinner that won't take much bother! Great value for money, and was bursting with flavour, the other ingredients are also available for not too much money, and combine this with a trip to your local butchers and you're ready to go. All in all, it took me 20-25 minutes from start to finish, and not very much attention! All you need is a tin of tomatoes, mince, garlic, and if you like, Mushrooms. Add some parmesan cheese on top and you have the perfect dinner that is guaranteed to please the whole family! If you're meat free then you can also just swap out the mince for quoin and you can also enjoy. It's also an easy way to ensure that the little ones are getting their 5 a day as this will cover 2/5 for you! Healthy yet tasty! Report

Super Flavoursom! 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th December 2019 Perfect quick meal for when you are in a rush! I know with these sachets sometimes you find they aren't so flavoursom but these are am Report

It’s a super easy yet tasty addition to my cupboar 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th December 2019 It’s a super easy yet tasty addition to my cupboard! Full of spice and herbs, it really made a difference to my spaghetti bolognese. I’ve also mixed it up and tried it with other things such as chicken! It’s a great little add on for when you want some extra flavour. Report

A healthy alternative 5 stars A Tesco Customer3rd December 2019 For a little sachet it goes a long way, filled with so much flavour! It’s just as easy and simple to use as a jar of sauce, this just tastes so much better! It’s also a healthier alternative! You can use this on alternative meals too, it works perfectly with chicken! Try it for yourself, you’ll enjoy the burst of herbs! Report

Simple and packed full of flavour 5 stars A Tesco Customer2nd December 2019 It is so easy to use that I always have a few of these in my store cupboard at all times, especially at this time of year when you want something warming. When I fancy a quick bolognese, I can pull this out and within 15 or so minutes, I've got a bowl of tasty sauce that is packed full of flavour and with that authentic taste, without having to spend ages getting that flavour in there myself. The recipe is so simple too, and so flavoursome, that it goes down well within our family of 5. Report

Great product 5 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2019 I would definitely recommend this product. I love the brusting flavour it added to my spaghetti bolognese. It is time saving as you dnt have to purchase all the ingredients to make bolognese. Report

The seasoning mix is excellent and the flavours ar 5 stars A Tesco Customer25th November 2019 The seasoning mix is excellent and the flavours are authentic and delicious-this is definitely going to be repurchased in our household! The instructions are easy and clear to follow, a must have for busy mid week dinners. Report

Good for creating a quick family meal 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd November 2019 My family loved this mix, it really saves on cooking time and the taste is great. It works well with regula beef and also with meat free mince. Report