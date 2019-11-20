By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwtz Authentic Spaghetti Bolognese Sauce Mix 40G

5(12)Write a review
Schwtz Authentic Spaghetti Bolognese Sauce Mix 40G
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A delicious recipe mix with sweet tomato, garlic, aromatic basil and oregano for a classic Italian favourite full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on: Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Ready in 25 minutes
  • 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Potato Starch, Tomato Powder (14%), Salt, Garlic Powder (3%), Flavouring, Onion Powder, Basil, Sugar, Black Pepper, Oregano, Bay Leaves, Marjoram, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Total content of herbs and spices = 12.6%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 13031755
-30841521%
Fat 1.6g6.4g9%
of which saturates0.6g2.5g13%
Carbohydrate61.5g53.1g20%
of which sugars 7.7g6.8g8%
Fibre 5.4g4.9g
Protein 9.1g33.9g68%
Salt 10.13g1.40g23%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick & Bursting with flavour

5 stars

This was full of flavour and super easy to make for an quick no fuss dinner! Will absolutely be buying again!

Perfect dinner for all the family!

5 stars

This sauce mix made dinner super quick and easy for those nights when everything is going wrong and you need a quick dinner that won't take much bother! Great value for money, and was bursting with flavour, the other ingredients are also available for not too much money, and combine this with a trip to your local butchers and you're ready to go. All in all, it took me 20-25 minutes from start to finish, and not very much attention! All you need is a tin of tomatoes, mince, garlic, and if you like, Mushrooms. Add some parmesan cheese on top and you have the perfect dinner that is guaranteed to please the whole family! If you're meat free then you can also just swap out the mince for quoin and you can also enjoy. It's also an easy way to ensure that the little ones are getting their 5 a day as this will cover 2/5 for you! Healthy yet tasty!

Super Flavoursom!

5 stars

Perfect quick meal for when you are in a rush! I know with these sachets sometimes you find they aren't so flavoursom but these are am

It’s a super easy yet tasty addition to my cupboar

5 stars

It’s a super easy yet tasty addition to my cupboard! Full of spice and herbs, it really made a difference to my spaghetti bolognese. I’ve also mixed it up and tried it with other things such as chicken! It’s a great little add on for when you want some extra flavour.

A healthy alternative

5 stars

For a little sachet it goes a long way, filled with so much flavour! It’s just as easy and simple to use as a jar of sauce, this just tastes so much better! It’s also a healthier alternative! You can use this on alternative meals too, it works perfectly with chicken! Try it for yourself, you’ll enjoy the burst of herbs!

Simple and packed full of flavour

5 stars

It is so easy to use that I always have a few of these in my store cupboard at all times, especially at this time of year when you want something warming. When I fancy a quick bolognese, I can pull this out and within 15 or so minutes, I've got a bowl of tasty sauce that is packed full of flavour and with that authentic taste, without having to spend ages getting that flavour in there myself. The recipe is so simple too, and so flavoursome, that it goes down well within our family of 5.

Great product

5 stars

I would definitely recommend this product. I love the brusting flavour it added to my spaghetti bolognese. It is time saving as you dnt have to purchase all the ingredients to make bolognese.

The seasoning mix is excellent and the flavours ar

5 stars

The seasoning mix is excellent and the flavours are authentic and delicious-this is definitely going to be repurchased in our household! The instructions are easy and clear to follow, a must have for busy mid week dinners.

Good for creating a quick family meal

5 stars

My family loved this mix, it really saves on cooking time and the taste is great. It works well with regula beef and also with meat free mince.

Scrumptious Schwartz Spaghetti Bolognese

5 stars

I got this product because firstly, I am not the best cook and secondly, as a busy professional, I’m grateful for anything that saves me time. I love that the ingredient list was very clear, meaning that I could easily pick up everything else that I needed. The mix was very flavoursome and it tasted authentically Italian too! It was so easy to make, it literally couldn’t have been easier! I’m definitely eager to try other flavour mixes in the Schwartz range. I’d say that it’d be helpful if you could buy this in a tub so that if you need a little bit more you don’t have to use part of another sachet if you’re making a larger batch.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Schwartz Mix Chilli Con Carne Casserole 41G

£ 0.85
£2.08/100g

Offer

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Schwartz Shepherds Pie Casserole Mix 38G

£ 0.85
£2.24/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here