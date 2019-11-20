Schwartz Mix Chilli Con Carne Casserole 41G

Great authentic chilli flavour
This is an excellent chilli con carne mix. Saves buying all the individual spices for an authentic chilli like cumin, paprika, chilli powder and so on. I split the powder and make a smaller one for my husband with Quorn mince as he doesn't eat red meat and a bigger chilli for myself and my son with beef mince. It's a mild chilli mix, so if you like your chilli spicer then add some fresh chopped chilli peppers on top or buy the hot chilli con carne mix from Schwartz instead. I serve it in taco shells with guacamole and salsa or with rice with tortilla chips on the side.
Easy to use, awesome authentic flavour
Great for providing full authentic flavour to mince without the worry of choosing all the ingredients yourself. I really liked how it provided the brown depth of colour and thickness to the sauce which you could really taste on the meat. I would say this is more of a mild mix than hot as the product describes but I think that allows it to be adaptable and you can then cook to your family's taste buds rather than it being unbearable. You can taste flavour more so than a heat which makes it a great warming dish especially when you cook it with all the trimmings like tortilla chips, dips and rice.
Excellent chilli flavourinng
We normally make our chilli from scratch but this sachet made the process so much easier - and we don't regard it as cheating any more! Excellent flavour. We shall but it again
really good
Easy to follow instructions, very tasty meal
It's pretty good
Usually nake my own sauce up but was in a rush so bought this and it's pretty tasty
I bought this to use in a quick chilli con carne for a family dinner. The instructions were clear and the dish was quick to prepare. Much easier than mixing up individual spices, and tasted just as good.
Good quality and taste
Good quality, quick to whip up a great meal, really tasty
Nice flavour but could have done with a little more punch to it.
Adds plenty of flavour to the meal and certainly adds some heat to the dish.