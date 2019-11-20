By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Mix Chilli Con Carne Casserole 41G

4.5(53)Write a review
£ 0.85
£2.08/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A spicy recipe mix with vibrant chilli powder, earthy cumin and rich cocoa powder for a hearty Mexican classic full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Ready in 25 minutes
  • 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 41g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Potato Starch, Chilli Powder (14%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Ground Cumin (3%), Cocoa Powder (2%), Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Total content of Herbs and Spices = 33.7%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For our recipe you will need...
  • 450g (1lb) extra lean beef mince
  • 400g tin chopped tomatoes
  • 400g tin red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 125ml (4fl oz) cold water
  • Directions...
  • 1. Brown the mince for 4-5 minutes. Drain the excess liquid.
  • 2. Stir in the sachet contents, tomatoes, kidney beans and water. Bring to the boil, stirring.
  • 3. Cover and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Delicious with guacamole and sprinkle of Schwartz Coriander Leaf. To make a hearty chilli casserole with diced beef, cook slowly in a medium-heat oven until rich and tender. Serve with pan-fried flour tortillas or flat breads.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

41g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1310kJ/1080kJ
-311kcal257kcal13%
Fat 4.2g5.9g8%
of which saturates 1.2g2.4g12%
Carbohydrate 54.5g18.6g7%
of which sugars 2.5g5.1g6%
Fibre 10.6g5.7g
Protein 8.4g29.4g59%
Salt 9.63g1.38g23%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

53 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Great authentic chilli flavour

5 stars

This is an excellent chilli con carne mix. Saves buying all the individual spices for an authentic chilli like cumin, paprika, chilli powder and so on. I split the powder and make a smaller one for my husband with Quorn mince as he doesn't eat red meat and a bigger chilli for myself and my son with beef mince. It's a mild chilli mix, so if you like your chilli spicer then add some fresh chopped chilli peppers on top or buy the hot chilli con carne mix from Schwartz instead. I serve it in taco shells with guacamole and salsa or with rice with tortilla chips on the side.

Easy to use, awesome authentic flavour

5 stars

Great for providing full authentic flavour to mince without the worry of choosing all the ingredients yourself. I really liked how it provided the brown depth of colour and thickness to the sauce which you could really taste on the meat. I would say this is more of a mild mix than hot as the product describes but I think that allows it to be adaptable and you can then cook to your family's taste buds rather than it being unbearable. You can taste flavour more so than a heat which makes it a great warming dish especially when you cook it with all the trimmings like tortilla chips, dips and rice.

Excellent chilli flavourinng

5 stars

We normally make our chilli from scratch but this sachet made the process so much easier - and we don't regard it as cheating any more! Excellent flavour. We shall but it again

really good

5 stars

really good

Easy to follow instructions, very tasty meal

4 stars

Easy to follow instructions, very tasty meal

It's pretty good

4 stars

Usually nake my own sauce up but was in a rush so bought this and it's pretty tasty

I bought this to use in a quick chilli con carne f

5 stars

I bought this to use in a quick chilli con carne for a family dinner. The instructions were clear and the dish was quick to prepare. Much easier than mixing up individual spices, and tasted just as good.

Good quality and taste

5 stars

Good quality, quick to whip up a great meal, really tasty

Nice flavour but could have done with a little mor

4 stars

Nice flavour but could have done with a little more punch to it.

Adds plenty of flavour to the meal and certainly a

5 stars

Adds plenty of flavour to the meal and certainly adds some heat to the dish.

