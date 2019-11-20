Schwartz Authentic Mix For Lasagne 36G
- A tasty recipe mix with sweet garlic, fragrant bay leaves, basil and oregano for a rustic Italian favourite full of flavour.
- Bursting with herbs & spices
- Ready in 55 minutes
- 1 of your 5 a day is provided by serving 1 of our recipe
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Garlic Powder (4%), Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Marjoram, Oregano, Basil, Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 16.3%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 450g extra lean beef mince
- 150ml (1/4 pint) cold water
- 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- 1 tbs tomato purée
- 6 sheets lasagne pasta
- 300ml (1/2 pint) white sauce
- 50g (2oz) Cheddar cheese, grated
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas Mark 4.
- 2. Brown the mince for 4-5 minutes. Drain excess liquid. Mix the sachet contents with the water and stir into the pan with the tomatoes and tomato purée. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
- 3. Place alternate layers of the beef mixture and pasta into an ovenproof dish, topping with a layer of the white sauce. Sprinkle with the cheese and cook in the oven for 35-40 minutes, or until bubbling and golden.
- For a little inspiration...
- Delicious with salad and garlic bread. For a vegetarian lasagne, try replacing the minced beef with a combination of finely diced onion, mixed peppers, mushrooms, courgettes and aubergines.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1398kJ
|1728kJ
|-
|330kcal
|411kcal
|21%
|Fat
|1.2g
|12.8g
|18%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|6.8g
|34%
|Carbohydrate
|71.0g
|37.1g
|14%
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|8.6g
|10%
|Fibre
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|6.9g
|35.3g
|71%
|Salt
|4.63g
|1.40g
|23%
|*1 serving = 1/4 or Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
