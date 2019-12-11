Colman's Chilli Con Carne Recipe Mix 50G

Excellent 5 stars A Tesco Customer29th September 2019 Great product saves a lot of time in cooking . Report

A good blend 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I'm a chef and I normally make my own chilli con carne mix. But I gave this a go and to be honest, it's so worth having in your cupboard. Great was to get a quick easy meal that taste great and everyone can enjoy. Really nice blend of flavours, and no spice over powers the other as you can get some mixes that have way to much cumin or to much chilli. This chilli con carne mix was not hot some everyone can enjoy it. I do prefer mine hotter but the again I can just add a few fresh chilli and we are all good. Highly recommend people to have one packet in the cupboard for them days when you get home late and need a fast easy meal or when you decide to invite friends over for dinner last minute. I have already got a couple more packs in my cupboard. Great product, just needs a little more heat for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Changed my mind on chilli 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've never been a fan of chilli con carne, ever since an awful meal at an aunts house i've never felt the need to try it again. As you can imagine i was a bit dubious trying this Colman's chilli con carne mix but my wife is a fan and i'm glad i gave it a shot. I don't know much about spices, what i do know is this mix managed to make a meal that was a bit like a beefy, saucy, fajita and i'm definitely down with that. There was a good level of kick for those who like it, but it wasn't overpowering and it wasn't so sustained that you're feeling the tingle for hours. The flavour is great and for being a saucy meal it's not too heavy. I'd definitely recommend you give the Colman's chilli con carne mix a try, i've even got left overs so lunch this week will be a taste sensation! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasty family meal 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Colman’s is a brand I know I can trust to deliver a tasty, easy to follow family dinner. The instructions are simple and clear, the recipe is quick to prepare. I must admit I like to add additional beans and vegetables to our family chilli and this only added to the delicious taste. If you like your chilli hot, you might want to add a bit more chilli powder but for a family meal the strength is just right. I will defiantly use the mix again to prepare our family chilli takes the stress out of getting the spice mix just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I was very disappointed with the Coleman’s Chilli Con Carne Mix. We try to cook from scratch when possible but sometimes when your pushed for time you have to improvise. So as we had been out all day I thought I’d try this for tea. Easy to follow instructions - anyone could follow! Was ready in no time compared to cooking from scratch but we thought it very bland. It didn’t give us enough of a kick we like with chilli. I wouldn’t use this again but maybe if you like a milder chilli then it’s great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

50g Colmans Chilli Con Carne Mix 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Having made chilli from scratch and jars I was pleased to try the sachet mix as always wondered will it cut it? The answer for me and my family is yes it does cut it, clear instructions, no need for a second pantry of oddball ingredients. Once cooked and served up, we were all happy with what was a full flavoured chilli, not overpowering and certainly is welcome at our table in or outside in the evening sun as we had it tonight whenever a chilli night is on the cards... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans Chilli Con Carne 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I was really pleased to try this packet of Colmans Chilli Con Carne, the last Chilli I made was from scratch and took quite some time and lots of different ingredients, with a young daughter it’s so much easier to throw in the meat, veg and seasoning and let it cook away! It saved on so much time and the flavours were lovely! I’ll definitely be trying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans Chilli Con Carne mix 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I use Colmans Chilli Con Carne mix regularly as it's one of the few spicy meals my family enjoys. The instructions on the packaging are easy to follow and the meal is quick and easy to make. The chilli is not too overpowering and is full of flavour. No need to add any other spices. A good wholesome meal that has become my weekly favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New Family Favourite 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 We're not normally a chilli family as some of the pack mixes can be very harsh on the taste buds. The packaging looks quite appealing but a little boring. However this was so quick and easy to make. Everyone loved it!! We've already bought more and experimented with different meats, beans and even in the slow cooker (just remember to use less water). The last batch using butter beans and chicken that I shredded once cooked, lush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]