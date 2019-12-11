By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colman's Chilli Con Carne Recipe Mix 50G

4.5(49)Write a review
Colman's Chilli Con Carne Recipe Mix 50G
£ 0.80
£1.60/100g

Offer

Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1219kJ 291kcal
    15%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates2.9g
    14%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1383kJ/

Product Description

  • A spicy seasoning mix with chilli powder and cumin for chilli con carne
  • For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • For a vegan recipe visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter
  • This packet of Colman's Chili Con Carne seasoning mix helps you create tasty, hearty meals for the whole family to enjoy. Containing a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices, it has never been easier to serve up ‘meals that say it all'. Preparation and Usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list below, follow the four easy steps on the back of the recipe mix packet and you can rest assured that you'll bring smiles to the whole family at dinner time. Shopping List (serves 4) 450g Lean Minced Beef 2 Onions 400g Can Chopped Tomatoes 400g Can Kidney Beans Brown the mince and onion in a saucepan. Drain off any excess fat. Blend the contents of the sachet with the water and add to the mince, along with tomatoes and kidney beans. Bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes until thoroughly cooked. Enjoy with freshly cooked rice. Why not try serving your Chilli Con Carne with freshly cooked rice. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
  • Colman's, Unilever and the Unilever device are registered trademarks.
  • Quickly create a medium-heat chilli con carne the whole family will love!
  • A unique blend of chilli, cumin & paprika
  • Quick and easy to prepare recipe
  • Great tasting
  • Our promise to your family: no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Tomato Powder (19%), Onion Powder (12%), Paprika (6.5%), Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Sugar, Flavourings, Wheat Flour, Cumin, Oregano, Chilli, Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 1383kJ/1219kJ/15%
-327kcal291kcal
Fat 2.2g9.3g13%
of which saturates 0.5g2.9g14%
Carbohydrate 64g19g7%
of which sugars 15g6.4g7%
Fibre 9.3g6.4g
Protein 10g29g58%
Salt 5.3g1.9g32%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

Great product saves a lot of time in cooking .

A good blend

4 stars

I'm a chef and I normally make my own chilli con carne mix. But I gave this a go and to be honest, it's so worth having in your cupboard. Great was to get a quick easy meal that taste great and everyone can enjoy. Really nice blend of flavours, and no spice over powers the other as you can get some mixes that have way to much cumin or to much chilli. This chilli con carne mix was not hot some everyone can enjoy it. I do prefer mine hotter but the again I can just add a few fresh chilli and we are all good. Highly recommend people to have one packet in the cupboard for them days when you get home late and need a fast easy meal or when you decide to invite friends over for dinner last minute. I have already got a couple more packs in my cupboard. Great product, just needs a little more heat for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Changed my mind on chilli

5 stars

I've never been a fan of chilli con carne, ever since an awful meal at an aunts house i've never felt the need to try it again. As you can imagine i was a bit dubious trying this Colman's chilli con carne mix but my wife is a fan and i'm glad i gave it a shot. I don't know much about spices, what i do know is this mix managed to make a meal that was a bit like a beefy, saucy, fajita and i'm definitely down with that. There was a good level of kick for those who like it, but it wasn't overpowering and it wasn't so sustained that you're feeling the tingle for hours. The flavour is great and for being a saucy meal it's not too heavy. I'd definitely recommend you give the Colman's chilli con carne mix a try, i've even got left overs so lunch this week will be a taste sensation! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasty family meal

4 stars

Colman’s is a brand I know I can trust to deliver a tasty, easy to follow family dinner. The instructions are simple and clear, the recipe is quick to prepare. I must admit I like to add additional beans and vegetables to our family chilli and this only added to the delicious taste. If you like your chilli hot, you might want to add a bit more chilli powder but for a family meal the strength is just right. I will defiantly use the mix again to prepare our family chilli takes the stress out of getting the spice mix just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me

2 stars

I was very disappointed with the Coleman’s Chilli Con Carne Mix. We try to cook from scratch when possible but sometimes when your pushed for time you have to improvise. So as we had been out all day I thought I’d try this for tea. Easy to follow instructions - anyone could follow! Was ready in no time compared to cooking from scratch but we thought it very bland. It didn’t give us enough of a kick we like with chilli. I wouldn’t use this again but maybe if you like a milder chilli then it’s great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

50g Colmans Chilli Con Carne Mix

5 stars

Having made chilli from scratch and jars I was pleased to try the sachet mix as always wondered will it cut it? The answer for me and my family is yes it does cut it, clear instructions, no need for a second pantry of oddball ingredients. Once cooked and served up, we were all happy with what was a full flavoured chilli, not overpowering and certainly is welcome at our table in or outside in the evening sun as we had it tonight whenever a chilli night is on the cards... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans Chilli Con Carne

5 stars

I was really pleased to try this packet of Colmans Chilli Con Carne, the last Chilli I made was from scratch and took quite some time and lots of different ingredients, with a young daughter it’s so much easier to throw in the meat, veg and seasoning and let it cook away! It saved on so much time and the flavours were lovely! I’ll definitely be trying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmans Chilli Con Carne mix

5 stars

I use Colmans Chilli Con Carne mix regularly as it's one of the few spicy meals my family enjoys. The instructions on the packaging are easy to follow and the meal is quick and easy to make. The chilli is not too overpowering and is full of flavour. No need to add any other spices. A good wholesome meal that has become my weekly favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New Family Favourite

5 stars

We're not normally a chilli family as some of the pack mixes can be very harsh on the taste buds. The packaging looks quite appealing but a little boring. However this was so quick and easy to make. Everyone loved it!! We've already bought more and experimented with different meats, beans and even in the slow cooker (just remember to use less water). The last batch using butter beans and chicken that I shredded once cooked, lush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full on flavour

5 stars

We don't eat Chilli often as I find it a faff to prepare...then colmans happened ....so quick and easy to prepare. The moment u open the packet you are hit with the scent of all the spices. It's a fantastic sauce and allows you the freedom to add your preference of ingredients. We added kidney beans, onion and tomatoes. The instructions were clear and easy to follow. The chilli it's self....the empty plates spoke for themselves. Full on flavour with just The right amount of kick/heat for us. The depth of the flavours were awesome. Will definitely use again!! Chilli for the win!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Growers Harvest Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.30
£1.25/kg

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Colman's Sausage Casserole Recipe Mix 39G

£ 0.80
£2.06/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here