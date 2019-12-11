By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Chicken Casserole Recipe Mix 40G

Colman's Chicken Casserole Recipe Mix 40G
£ 0.80
£2.00/100g

Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy872kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1383kJ/

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix with herbs for chicken casserole.
  • For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • For a vegan recipe visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter
  • This packet of Colman's Chicken Casserole seasoning mix helps you create tasty, hearty meals for the whole family to enjoy. Containing a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices, it has never been easier to serve up ‘meals that say it all'. Recipe - Serves 4 Cooking time - 1 hour 1 sachet Colman's Chicken Casserole Seasoning Mix 1 tbsp vegetable oil 4 skinless chicken portions 2 medium onions, sliced 3 carrots, sliced 425ml cold water Preheat the oven to 180°C, 170°C fan assisted, Gas Mark 4. Heat the oil in a frying pan, and fry the chicken and onions for 3-4 minutes until browned. Place in an ovenproof casserole dish with the carrots. Blend the contents of the sachet with the water and add to the casserole. Cover and cook for 1 hour, ensure chicken is thoroughly cooked. Enjoy with baked potatoes and seasonal vegetables. For Slow Cookers: Place the chicken, onions and carrots in the slow cooker and add sachet contents. Mix well, then stir in 350ml boiling water. Cover and cook on 'low' setting for 8-10 hours or 'high' setting for 4-6 hours until chicken is tender. Slow cookers vary. Instructions are based on a 3 litre model. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
  • Quickly create a great tasting chicken casserole that will satisfy the whole family!
  • A delicious blend of onions & herbs
  • Quick and easy to prepare recipe
  • Great tasting
  • Our promise to your family: no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Salt, Onion Powder (5.5%), Sugar, Tomato Powder (4%), Yeast Extract, Paprika (3%), Flavourings, Wheat Flour, Herbs (Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Marjoram), Barley Malt Extract, Lemon Juice Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy, Milk, Egg, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 1383kJ/872kJ/10%
-327kcal209kcal
Fat 1.4g1.3g2%
of which saturates 0.5g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 72g14g5%
of which sugars 8g6.3g7%
Fibre 3.5g3.9g
Protein 5.6g33g66%
Salt 11g1.5g25%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)---

Nothing added, nothing lost.

2 stars

For a packet sauce I was unimpressed with the result. It was very easy granted, but doesn't really add much to the end product. It definitely does not make anything worse, but the added 'goodness' for the value is lacking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Family Casserole Meal Time

3 stars

I served this as a family meal which includes two children aged 10 and 11. I thought it was ok but nothing special, it was a bit too watery for me. I like my casseroles to be thicker, the flavour was quite nice although my wife thought it was quite rich. On a plus side, the kids eat all of their dinner without any questions. I probably wouldn't buy this again and would stick to making my own casserole in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coleman's Chicken Casserole Mix

5 stars

I was unsure wether the family would enjoy this as we never use packet sauces, but we were blown away. Big bold flavour and so easy to use. Was definitely a nice change to our usual chicken casserole and a winner in this household. Will buy more in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely tasting!

5 stars

This mix was a lovely addition to my casserole - don’t use packets very often but this really added a lovely taste that everyone enjoyed - even my son who is a real fusspot! Will definitely use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good...

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic. My kids love it. I don't remember when was the last time they asking for more. Will recommend to a friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best packet chicken casserole

5 stars

The Coleman’s Chicken Casserole was a winner in our house! I don’t normally use packet mixes but so glad I did. It cut the dinner prep time down magnificently and was so easy to make, being a busy family it’s what we are looking for. The taste was amazing, lovely chicken and herb taste from the casserole and adding in veg (carrots and onion) made it delicious. The wonderful smell from the casserole throughout the house made us all hungry. My little one is usually a fussy eater but scoffed this down to my delight! I’m sure this will now be a firm favourite on our meal planner and so glad I gave it a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A delicious hearty Autumn/Winter meal

5 stars

Wow! As a family we really enjoyed the Colman's Chicken Casserole Recipe Mix. It was so easy to use and make - I fried some chicken strips with onions and garlic and then added the mix to water and poured it into the casserole dish (add carrots) over the ingredients. Popped into the oven for an hour and there we go! I served it with a butternut squash and carrot mash and my husband said it was one of the best dinners he'd had recently - absolutely perfect for an autumn night. Will buy and make it again. Perhaps next time with roast potatoes and Yorkshire pudding - yum! It also passed my cat's 'sniff the air' test, the highest of accolades! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Angelika

5 stars

A delicious and easy recipe for an aromatic chicken with vegetables. The chicken with the combination of this sauce was insane. I recommend to all who do not have much time to make a dinner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmant’s chick

5 stars

I do it on Sunday lunch for my family. All very happy. The perfect herb composition. Fantastic tast and aroma. Big recommendationx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A fantastic family feast

5 stars

I have always been slightly skeptical of packet spices as they have never delivered on flavour previously and wanted to make sure this didn't happen again. However this packet of Colemans chicken casserole recipe mix has changed my mind for the better.with a straight forward recipe plan that is easy to read and follow I was able to use my slow cooker to make a tremendous meal for 4 people with minimal effort but maximum taste. This little packet made dinner easy and enjoyable to cook, which is brilliant for a mum of a toddler like me. I was impressed at the brilliant taste and simplicity of the dish and even got compliments on my cooking skills.I will be recommending to all my mum friends but also my sister who would love to cook more but doesn't know where to start [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

