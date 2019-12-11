Colman's Chicken Casserole Recipe Mix 40G

Nothing added, nothing lost. 2 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2018 For a packet sauce I was unimpressed with the result. It was very easy granted, but doesn't really add much to the end product. It definitely does not make anything worse, but the added 'goodness' for the value is lacking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Family Casserole Meal Time 3 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 I served this as a family meal which includes two children aged 10 and 11. I thought it was ok but nothing special, it was a bit too watery for me. I like my casseroles to be thicker, the flavour was quite nice although my wife thought it was quite rich. On a plus side, the kids eat all of their dinner without any questions. I probably wouldn't buy this again and would stick to making my own casserole in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coleman's Chicken Casserole Mix 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd September 2018 I was unsure wether the family would enjoy this as we never use packet sauces, but we were blown away. Big bold flavour and so easy to use. Was definitely a nice change to our usual chicken casserole and a winner in this household. Will buy more in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely tasting! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 This mix was a lovely addition to my casserole - don’t use packets very often but this really added a lovely taste that everyone enjoyed - even my son who is a real fusspot! Will definitely use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good... 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 Absolutely fantastic. My kids love it. I don't remember when was the last time they asking for more. Will recommend to a friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best packet chicken casserole 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2018 The Coleman’s Chicken Casserole was a winner in our house! I don’t normally use packet mixes but so glad I did. It cut the dinner prep time down magnificently and was so easy to make, being a busy family it’s what we are looking for. The taste was amazing, lovely chicken and herb taste from the casserole and adding in veg (carrots and onion) made it delicious. The wonderful smell from the casserole throughout the house made us all hungry. My little one is usually a fussy eater but scoffed this down to my delight! I’m sure this will now be a firm favourite on our meal planner and so glad I gave it a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A delicious hearty Autumn/Winter meal 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2018 Wow! As a family we really enjoyed the Colman's Chicken Casserole Recipe Mix. It was so easy to use and make - I fried some chicken strips with onions and garlic and then added the mix to water and poured it into the casserole dish (add carrots) over the ingredients. Popped into the oven for an hour and there we go! I served it with a butternut squash and carrot mash and my husband said it was one of the best dinners he'd had recently - absolutely perfect for an autumn night. Will buy and make it again. Perhaps next time with roast potatoes and Yorkshire pudding - yum! It also passed my cat's 'sniff the air' test, the highest of accolades! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Angelika 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th September 2018 A delicious and easy recipe for an aromatic chicken with vegetables. The chicken with the combination of this sauce was insane. I recommend to all who do not have much time to make a dinner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colmant’s chick 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th September 2018 I do it on Sunday lunch for my family. All very happy. The perfect herb composition. Fantastic tast and aroma. Big recommendationx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]