Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix 40G

Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix 40G
£ 0.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • A Cheddar cheese sauce mix with a hint of mustard
  • For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter
  Why not try our delicious Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix 40g with a Hint of Mustard. Now you can enjoy a delightful cheddar cheese sauce- all within the space of 2 minutes! With quality ingredients, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites, our Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix 40g is perfect with your vegetables or pasta. Your family is sure to love the flavour of our Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix. On top of tasting delicious, our Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix is quick and easy to prepare. Simply empty the contents of the sachet into a saucepan. Pour a little milk into the pan and mix. Stir in the remaining milk and bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Simmer for 2 minutes and enjoy! Our Cheddar Cheese Mix is also Free from Artificial Colours, Free from Artificial Preservatives and have No added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal. Use our Cheddar Cheese Sauce to create a mouth-watering accompaniment to your main dish. Simply prepare Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix and add your favourite pasta and vegetables to make a dinner your family is sure to love. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called 'Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future.
  • Perfect with vegetables or pasta - just add milk to our classic cheddar cheese sauce mix
  • The UK's #1 cheese dry sauce mix Nielsen, total dry pour over sauces, MAT 52w/e 03/01/15
  • 19 servings for ultimate flexibility
  • Quick and simple to prepare sauce mix
  • Our promise to your family: no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese Powder (32%) (Cheddar Cheese (16%), Cheese, Whey (Milk)), Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Spices (Mustard Seeds, Pepper, Turmeric), Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soy and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Try with an alternative milk such as soy milk

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml as prepared†Per portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 442kJ/332kJ/4%
-105kcal79kcal
Fat 3.6g2.7g4%
of which saturates 2.2g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate 12g9g3%
of which sugars 6.4g4.8g5%
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 6.1g4.6g9%
Salt 1.1g0.83g14%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 75 ml (each sachet contains 4 portions)---
† based on Shopping List ---

37 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Review about Colman's cheddar cheese mix

4 stars

Colman's Cheddar cheese sauce mix is tasty and smells "cheese", but it is not as expressive in taste as I would expect. The sauce is perfect for all kinds of casseroles. Taste great with broccoli or spinach casseroles. Also I used it for pancakes with spinach baked. I will recommend Colman's Cheddar cheese sauce mix . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

3 stars

I think product is quick and easy to make. Verry tasty i will recomend to my friend and familly.for sure i will buy this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just what it says on the packet!!!

5 stars

I think this Colman's cheddar cheese sauce is tasty and easy to use. It has clear instructions how to make it which are really straight forward. The taste is a full cheddar, creamy, smooth and delicious. We enjoyed it smothered over cauliflower but it is very versatile. If you want to make it thicker add less fluid and likewise if you want to make it thinner add more fluid. It really is that simple. I will buying again to use when I make lasagne! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix

5 stars

The sauce was easy to make, smooth with a good cheese taste, used in a lasagne and it was enjoyed by everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colemans cheese sauce

5 stars

As a massive cheese fan I was so excited to try it and we are big fans of Colemans mustard too. We did cauliflower drizzled with cheese sause and breadcrumbs to go with our sunday roast. Yummy!! It wasn't too "cheesey" and smelt lovely. Definitely recommend it. Fraction of the price of cheese and delicious. Cant go wrong [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheddar cheese sauce

5 stars

We really enjoyed this sauce, my boys love it this smell and taste. We eat with vegetables and chicken, really delicious. Thank you . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheddar cheese sauce

5 stars

I love cheese. And this is just something for me. Pasta, vegetables, rice, whatever you can mix with it. Easy to cook, wonderful taste only need milk! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheddar cheese sauce

5 stars

Colmans cheese sauce. This was super tasty. I used it to make chicken and I twist with the sauce. It was rich in flavour and tasted amazing. Would highly recommend this sauce as defiantly the best one I've found so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Busy mum of 2

5 stars

I am always on a lookout for a quick, easy but still tasty and healthy meals. I never buy "sachet meals" but since the packet of Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix says that it contains no nasties I thought I will give it a try. I stemmed broccoli and cauliflower and purred Colaman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix on top before placing it for a few minutes in the oven. Even my 4 year old who would not eat any green veg enjoyed them with this sauce. Therefore, for me it is a winner. Great product and I will definitely purchase it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and easy cheese sauce.

5 stars

Tasted really nice in my broccoli cheese casserole last night , doesn't take very long to make, and is a winner with my very picky eaters. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

