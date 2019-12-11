Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix 40G

Review about Colman's cheddar cheese mix
Colman's Cheddar cheese sauce mix is tasty and smells "cheese", but it is not as expressive in taste as I would expect. The sauce is perfect for all kinds of casseroles. Taste great with broccoli or spinach casseroles. Also I used it for pancakes with spinach baked. I will recommend Colman's Cheddar cheese sauce mix . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good product
I think product is quick and easy to make. Verry tasty i will recomend to my friend and familly.for sure i will buy this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just what it says on the packet!!!
I think this Colman's cheddar cheese sauce is tasty and easy to use. It has clear instructions how to make it which are really straight forward. The taste is a full cheddar, creamy, smooth and delicious. We enjoyed it smothered over cauliflower but it is very versatile. If you want to make it thicker add less fluid and likewise if you want to make it thinner add more fluid. It really is that simple. I will buying again to use when I make lasagne! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix
The sauce was easy to make, smooth with a good cheese taste, used in a lasagne and it was enjoyed by everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colemans cheese sauce
As a massive cheese fan I was so excited to try it and we are big fans of Colemans mustard too. We did cauliflower drizzled with cheese sause and breadcrumbs to go with our sunday roast. Yummy!! It wasn't too "cheesey" and smelt lovely. Definitely recommend it. Fraction of the price of cheese and delicious. Cant go wrong [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cheddar cheese sauce
We really enjoyed this sauce, my boys love it this smell and taste. We eat with vegetables and chicken, really delicious. Thank you . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cheddar cheese sauce
I love cheese. And this is just something for me. Pasta, vegetables, rice, whatever you can mix with it. Easy to cook, wonderful taste only need milk! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cheddar cheese sauce
Colmans cheese sauce. This was super tasty. I used it to make chicken and I twist with the sauce. It was rich in flavour and tasted amazing. Would highly recommend this sauce as defiantly the best one I've found so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Busy mum of 2
I am always on a lookout for a quick, easy but still tasty and healthy meals. I never buy "sachet meals" but since the packet of Colman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix says that it contains no nasties I thought I will give it a try. I stemmed broccoli and cauliflower and purred Colaman's Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix on top before placing it for a few minutes in the oven. Even my 4 year old who would not eat any green veg enjoyed them with this sauce. Therefore, for me it is a winner. Great product and I will definitely purchase it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Quick and easy cheese sauce.
Tasted really nice in my broccoli cheese casserole last night , doesn't take very long to make, and is a winner with my very picky eaters. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]