Colman's Bread Sauce Mix 40G

5(1)Write a review
Colman's Bread Sauce Mix 40G
£ 0.80
£2.00/100g

Offer

Per 75ml:
  • Energy299kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 398kJ/

Product Description

  • A bread sauce with a hint of nutmeg
  • A roast dinner wouldn't be the same without bread sauce. Now you can enjoy delicious bread sauce- all within the space of 2 minutes! With quality ingredients, which are seasonally harvested, our Colman's Bread Sauce Mix 40g is perfect for your roast dinners. On top of tasting delicious, our Bread Sauce Mix is quick and easy to prepare. Simply empty the contents of the sachet into a saucepan. Pour a little milk into the pan and mix. Stir in the remaining milk and bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Simmer for 2 minutes and enjoy! Our Bread Sauce Mix is also Free from Artificial Colours, Free from Artificial Preservatives and have No added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal. Use our Bread Sauce to create a mouth-watering accompaniment to your main dish. Simply prepare Colman's Bread Sauce Mix and add your favourite meat and vegetables to make a dinner your family is sure to love. Discover the rest of our range, cooking suggestions and recipes at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
  • A bread sauce mix with a hint of nutmeg - just add milk
  • Makes the perfect accompaniment to your favourite roast chicken or turkey
  • Takes only 2 minutes to cook
  • Quick and simple to prepare sauce mix
  • Great tasting
  • Our promise to your family: no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Bread Crumbs (54%) (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Wheat Flour, Onion Powder (8.2%), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, Thyme (0.5%), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Try with an alternative milk such as soy milk

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml as prepared†Per portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 398kJ/299kJ/4%
-94kcal71kcal
Fat 1.9g1.4g2%
of which saturates 1g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate 14g11g4%
of which sugars 5.6g4.2g5%
Fibre 0.6g<0.5g
Protein 5g3.8g8%
Salt 0.93g0.7g12%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 75ml (each sachet contains 4 portions)---
† based on Shopping List---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just right for christmas dinner.

5 stars

Always staple for roast turkey at Christmas and easy to prepare. A definite must.

