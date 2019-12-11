Colman's Parsley Sauce Mix 20G
Product Description
- A parsley sauce mix
- For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
- Why not try our delicious Colman's Parsley Sauce Mix 20g with nutmeg. Now you can enjoy a delightful parsley sauce- all within the space of 2 minutes! Our Parsley Sauce Mix is also suitable for vegetarians, Free from Artificial Colours, Free from Artificial Preservatives and have No added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal. Prep and Usage: Recipe - Serves 4 Cooking time - simmer for 2 minutes Makes 300ml (approx 1/2 pint) 1 sachet Colman's Parsley Sauce Mix 300ml (1/2 pint) semi skimmed milk Makes the perfect accompaniment to white fish or gammon. Empty the contents of the sachet into a saucepan. Pour a little milk into the pan and mix. Stir in the remaining milk and bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Simmer for 2 minutes. Why not try: Easy Fish Pie. Make up Parsley sauce as directed. Gently poach 400g ready cubed fish pie mix in the sauce till cooked, place into a warmed ovenproof dish. Top with 700g mashed potato and grill until golden brown. Serve with carrots and peas. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
- A parsley sauce mix with nutmeg
- Makes the perfect accompaniment to white fish or gammon
- Takes only 2 minutes to cook
- Great tasting
- Suitable for Vegetarians, no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
- Pack size: 20g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Salt, Parsley‡ (4.9%), Sugar, Spices [Onion Powder‡, Nutmeg, Parsley Root Powder‡ (0.04%)], Flavourings (contain Celery), Yeast Extract, ‡ from sustainable agriculture
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Egg, Soy and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Try with an alternative milk such as soy milk
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml as prepared†
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|310kJ/
|233kJ/
|3%
|-
|73kcal
|55kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|1.4g
|2%
|of which saturates
|1g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|7.4g
|3%
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|4g
|4%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|3.2g
|6%
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|10%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portions = 75ml (each sachet contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|† based on Shopping List
|-
|-
|-
