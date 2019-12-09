Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 85G

Still the best
Tried other supermarket own brands etc but keep coming back to Paxo. Still the best taste and value for money. The cheaper stuffing ends up left uneaten or in the bin so waste of time trying to save a bit of money.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion (15%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Salt, Dried Sage (1.5%), Dried Parsley, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Barley Malt Extract
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End see side of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 220°C, fan oven to 200°C, Gas mark 7.
2. Empty the sachet into a bowl, adding 215ml of boiling water, mixing well. Add a large knob of butter if desired.
3. Leave to stand for 5 minutes then place the stuffing into either an ovenproof dish or alternatively form into stuffing balls on a greased baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes.
This pack makes approximately 6 stuffing balls
Bag. Not Recyclable Carton. Recyclable
85g ℮
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per stuffing ball (45g)
|Energy
|502kJ
|226kJ
|119kcal
|54kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.3g
|10.0g
|of which Sugars
|2.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.93g
|0.42g
