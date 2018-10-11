Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

Very good
I always thought there such a good taste
Great quality
Taste is amazing
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 646kJ / 153kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion (11%), Toasted Onion (3.5%), Salt, Palm Oil, Dried Sage (1%), Dried Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 25 - 30 mins
Empty the sachet of stuffing mix into a large heatproof bowl. Add 400ml of boiling water and mix well with a fork to ensure no clumps of dry stuffing remain, then allow to stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof dish, lightly greased with butter. Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until crisp and golden on top. Alternatively form into balls and bake on a lightly greased baking sheet for 25-30 minutes or use to stuff into meat joints and the neck end of poultry.
Produced in the U.K.
10 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
170g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|646kJ / 153kcal
|323kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|29.4g
|14.7g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019