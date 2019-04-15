By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G
£ 0.80
£2.36/kg
1/20 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 646kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Sage and onion stuffing mix
  • HERBY Crispy breadcrumbs blended with care for fluffiness and crunch
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion (11%), Toasted Onion (3.5%), Salt, Palm Oil, Dried Sage (1%), Dried Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 25 - 30 mins
Empty one sachet of stuffing mix into a large heatproof bowl. Add 400ml of boiling water and mix with a fork to ensure no clumps of dry stuffing remain, then allow to stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof dish, lightly greased with butter. Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until crisp and golden on top. Alternatively form into balls and bake on a lightly greased baking sheet for 25-30 minutes or use to stuff into meat joints and the neck end of poultry.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy646kJ / 153kcal323kJ / 76kcal
Fat1.5g0.8g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate29.4g14.7g
Sugars1.6g0.8g
Fibre2.6g1.3g
Protein4.1g2.1g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good as the best

5 stars

Used it for years, good taste, super quality, great price

Yukky

1 stars

Will never buy this again...just a load of dust...Sticking to Paxo from now on...

good taste

5 stars

good taste excellent to use instead of bread crumbs

Lovely stuffing!

5 stars

I always buy Tesco's own sage and onion stuffing mix as I find it is just right for my family - I actually like it better than the brand names!

Old favouite

5 stars

We have been using this sage and onion stuffing, since my boys were little, now my grandchildren ask are we having stuffing today - yea

