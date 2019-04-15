Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G

Good as the best
Used it for years, good taste, super quality, great price
Yukky
Will never buy this again...just a load of dust...Sticking to Paxo from now on...
good taste
good taste excellent to use instead of bread crumbs
Lovely stuffing!
I always buy Tesco's own sage and onion stuffing mix as I find it is just right for my family - I actually like it better than the brand names!
Old favouite
We have been using this sage and onion stuffing, since my boys were little, now my grandchildren ask are we having stuffing today - yea