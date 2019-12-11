By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

4.5(91)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes 8 X 10G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Vegetable stock cube.
  • Add rich flavour with Knorr Gluten Free Vegetable Stock Cubes. The authentic flavours of Knorr Vegetable Stock cubes 8 × 10g are perfect with dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups and more. On top of the mouth-watering taste, our Vegetable Stock Cubes are quick and easy to prepare. Made with carefully selected herbs and spices, vegetable stock cubes complement perfectly the natural flavours of your veggies. Simply add your stock cube to 450ml of boiling water and stir into your dish to bring out that great vegetable flavour or crumble straight onto your dish. Looking for another top tip? Make a tasty soup using whatever vegetables you have, toss everything into a pan with our Vegetable Stock Cube and water, boil until cooked and blitz with a blender. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! Aside from whipping up a stock you can mix with olive oil and rub it on your vegetables before roasting for a delicious touch of flavour. We also have a range of Organic Stock Pots that will add rich flavour to your dishes. In our range you can find something for every dish. We source quality ingredients to create delicious dishes enjoyed by food lovers across the world.
  • Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes are made with carefully selected ingredients, which are slowly simmered to create depth of flavour
  • A rich and tasty vegetable stock cube for all your favourite vegetarian meals
  • The UK & Ireland’s Favourite Vegetable Stock Cube
  • A rich and tasty stock made with quality ingredients
  • Gluten Free Vegetarian Stock? Yes, of course.
  • Stock Cube with no added MSG, free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, vegetable fats (palm, shea butter, sal butter), potato starch, yeast extract, sugar, onion powder (2%), carrots (1.5%), herbs (parsley, tarragon), spices (CELERY seeds, garlic, turmeric, pepper, parsley roots), tomato powder (0.9%), red pepper (0.2%), caramel syrup, flavourings (contain CELERY), leek, maltodextrin, dextrose

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Cubes:
  • - Dissolve the cube into 450ml of boiling water.
  • - Add the cube directly into the dish.
  • - Mix the cube with a little olive oil and use to coat vegetables before roasting.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)31 kJ32 kJ1419 kJ32 kJ
Energy (kcal)7 kcal8 kcal342 kcal8 kcal
Fat (g)0.6 g0.6 g26 g0.6 g
of which saturates (g)0.4 g0.4 g18 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g21 g<0.5 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g6.7 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1.4 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4.8 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.93 g0.95 g42.8 g0.95 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 36 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

91 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Vegetarian?

1 stars

The stock tastes good but why on earth don't they explicitly say they are suitable for vegetarians on the pack? Strict vegetarians won't buy without this and having to look up online is ridiculous.

Taste??

4 stars

I buy veg stock cubes in big batches but this week bought more and not as strong flavour not sure if you've blanded the recipe But not as good needs looking into as will start LOOKING elsewhere

Good with everything

5 stars

Absolutely love these hence been using for for a while now. they are amazing in slow cooker dishes like mushroom stroganoff and soups. i even use them in water when i cook pasta as it adds so much flavour. being gluten free and vegetarian is a bonus.

Lovely flavour

4 stars

These stock cubes were ideal for adding flavour to soup and making up stock for meals. I even used one as a marinade for meat by adding it to oil and blending it to a paste. They dissolved really easily when mixed with a liquid as they aren’t like other products that are a dry cube, they were more like a really dense paste that when combined with a liquid melted really well. I liked the flavour and found them really easy to use, simply peel away the foil and add to your dish. I’d be really interested in trying some of the other flavours in their range as they were so easy and versatile in adding a great depth of flavour to savoury dishes but without lots of effort, ideal for busy households. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr earned me some football!

5 stars

Only the crumbliest, flakiest stock cubes. Except being gluten free these ones don’t crumble. I like Knorr. Just the sound of the name is enough to make me giggle like a 5 year old, but generally I get on with their tasty products too. However my wife is both vegetarian and gluten intolerant. As you can imagine this makes most of her dinners comprise of mainly lettuce, carrots and some form of cardboard substitute for real bread. I recently picked up some Knorr stock cubes, more specifically, The Vegetable Cubes. Now with added Gluten Free! You can imagine the brownie points I secured finding these little beauties. We decided that we’d go for something more exotic than an assortment of samples from grandads allotment and make a mushroom risotto. My knowledge of stock cubes is fairly limited it has to be said, indeed I believe from previous experience that they normally crumble and then you pour boiling water on inevitably leaving a few solid clumps floating around on the top. So comparing these to others seemed pretty straightforward. Not so. When I opened the cube and started the crumbling action (the standard thumb and fore and middle fingers technique since you ask) I found that these cubes don’t crumble. They’re more like a dry, slightly sticky paste almost. Very disconcerting. There’s no way these will dissolve I thought. Never the less I ploughed forward with the operation and broke the cube into a few smaller chunks before grabbing the kettle. I poured the water and looked on in amazement as the cube disappeared faster than my wages on payday. No clumps either. It was a clump free zone! The smell was a winner too. We pushed ahead with the risotto and 45 minutes or so later we were able to taste the fruits of our labour and I can happily report that it backed up the smell. A lovely contribution to the dish. All in all I would highly recommend them because, if for no other reason, they allowed me to spend some of those hard earned brownie points on an evening of World Cup action. Knorr. *uncontrollable giggling* [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasty extra!

5 stars

I decided to 'mix' things up in the kitchen today and added a Knorr vegetable cube to my roasted vegetables. It was surprisingly easy to add such intense flavour which went down a treat with the family. Simply by mixing a Knorr stock cube with a little oil and pouring over the roasted vegetables before cooking and voila, instant flavour. Plus I was also actually able to get my little one to eat a few spoonfuls too, bonus. Really impressed and would definitely recommend and use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice addition to roast vegetables

4 stars

Mixed with olive oil and coated a range of vegetables before roasting to create a lovely dish to accompany our bbq. They went down a treat with the guests. Also added to vegetables to make an awesome soup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kitchen cupboard essential

4 stars

If like me you're someone who enjoys cooking simple but really tasty meals then these are the product you should have stocked in your cupboard. I'm often using vegetable substitute products instead of meat and whilst these are lower in fat and much better for the diet they often lack the flavour. Crumbling one of these stock cubes over whatever i'm cooking stops my meals from feeling a little bland and disappointing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Additional Flavour!

5 stars

I’ve tried the stock pots before and love them so I had high hopes for the stock cubes! And my high hopes were met! I like the packaging, it represents the brand well and I especially like the little ‘how to use’ recommendations on the back. If you’re not sure what to do with the product - you can’t really go wrong with this guide. I chose to make a paella with the stock cubes. Normally I’d probably add wine but decided not too this time to see how it tasted just using stock cubes. The cubes are well wrapped and easy to just add in to the meal. It’s very little effort to use these and the extra flavour is great! My risotto was really tasty and the cubes smell really good too when cooking. Will definitely be buying these again. They are just as good as the stock pots and take up less room in my cupboard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr veg stock cubes

5 stars

These stock cubes are very affordable and great for their price point. I use these when making soup and it always turns out delicious and everyone is always wanting more. I’m extremely impressed with the quality and flavour that comes with these cubes and will continue to use them regularly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 91 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Knorr Beef Stock Cubes 8 X10g

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Knorr Ham Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here