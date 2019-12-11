Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

Vegetarian? 1 stars Review from unilever.com 5th November 2019 The stock tastes good but why on earth don't they explicitly say they are suitable for vegetarians on the pack? Strict vegetarians won't buy without this and having to look up online is ridiculous.

Taste?? 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st May 2019 I buy veg stock cubes in big batches but this week bought more and not as strong flavour not sure if you've blanded the recipe But not as good needs looking into as will start LOOKING elsewhere

Good with everything 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th December 2018 Absolutely love these hence been using for for a while now. they are amazing in slow cooker dishes like mushroom stroganoff and soups. i even use them in water when i cook pasta as it adds so much flavour. being gluten free and vegetarian is a bonus.

Lovely flavour 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These stock cubes were ideal for adding flavour to soup and making up stock for meals. I even used one as a marinade for meat by adding it to oil and blending it to a paste. They dissolved really easily when mixed with a liquid as they aren’t like other products that are a dry cube, they were more like a really dense paste that when combined with a liquid melted really well. I liked the flavour and found them really easy to use, simply peel away the foil and add to your dish. I’d be really interested in trying some of the other flavours in their range as they were so easy and versatile in adding a great depth of flavour to savoury dishes but without lots of effort, ideal for busy households. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr earned me some football! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Only the crumbliest, flakiest stock cubes. Except being gluten free these ones don’t crumble. I like Knorr. Just the sound of the name is enough to make me giggle like a 5 year old, but generally I get on with their tasty products too. However my wife is both vegetarian and gluten intolerant. As you can imagine this makes most of her dinners comprise of mainly lettuce, carrots and some form of cardboard substitute for real bread. I recently picked up some Knorr stock cubes, more specifically, The Vegetable Cubes. Now with added Gluten Free! You can imagine the brownie points I secured finding these little beauties. We decided that we’d go for something more exotic than an assortment of samples from grandads allotment and make a mushroom risotto. My knowledge of stock cubes is fairly limited it has to be said, indeed I believe from previous experience that they normally crumble and then you pour boiling water on inevitably leaving a few solid clumps floating around on the top. So comparing these to others seemed pretty straightforward. Not so. When I opened the cube and started the crumbling action (the standard thumb and fore and middle fingers technique since you ask) I found that these cubes don’t crumble. They’re more like a dry, slightly sticky paste almost. Very disconcerting. There’s no way these will dissolve I thought. Never the less I ploughed forward with the operation and broke the cube into a few smaller chunks before grabbing the kettle. I poured the water and looked on in amazement as the cube disappeared faster than my wages on payday. No clumps either. It was a clump free zone! The smell was a winner too. We pushed ahead with the risotto and 45 minutes or so later we were able to taste the fruits of our labour and I can happily report that it backed up the smell. A lovely contribution to the dish. All in all I would highly recommend them because, if for no other reason, they allowed me to spend some of those hard earned brownie points on an evening of World Cup action. Knorr. *uncontrollable giggling* [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasty extra! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I decided to 'mix' things up in the kitchen today and added a Knorr vegetable cube to my roasted vegetables. It was surprisingly easy to add such intense flavour which went down a treat with the family. Simply by mixing a Knorr stock cube with a little oil and pouring over the roasted vegetables before cooking and voila, instant flavour. Plus I was also actually able to get my little one to eat a few spoonfuls too, bonus. Really impressed and would definitely recommend and use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice addition to roast vegetables 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Mixed with olive oil and coated a range of vegetables before roasting to create a lovely dish to accompany our bbq. They went down a treat with the guests. Also added to vegetables to make an awesome soup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kitchen cupboard essential 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 If like me you're someone who enjoys cooking simple but really tasty meals then these are the product you should have stocked in your cupboard. I'm often using vegetable substitute products instead of meat and whilst these are lower in fat and much better for the diet they often lack the flavour. Crumbling one of these stock cubes over whatever i'm cooking stops my meals from feeling a little bland and disappointing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Additional Flavour! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I’ve tried the stock pots before and love them so I had high hopes for the stock cubes! And my high hopes were met! I like the packaging, it represents the brand well and I especially like the little ‘how to use’ recommendations on the back. If you’re not sure what to do with the product - you can’t really go wrong with this guide. I chose to make a paella with the stock cubes. Normally I’d probably add wine but decided not too this time to see how it tasted just using stock cubes. The cubes are well wrapped and easy to just add in to the meal. It’s very little effort to use these and the extra flavour is great! My risotto was really tasty and the cubes smell really good too when cooking. Will definitely be buying these again. They are just as good as the stock pots and take up less room in my cupboard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]