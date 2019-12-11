Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

Gluten free stock cubes
I have been using Knorr chicken stock cubes for 30 years and they are versatile, delicious and essential to my way of cooking. However, the 'Gluten Free' are of no interest, I simply do not like the flavour ergo no more purchases. Sorry Knorr.
SALTY
disgusting, far too much salt in these cubes and ruined my dinner
Always reliable Knorr stock
Knorr stock cubes are a staple in my cupboard and it's nice to know they are continuing to try and cater for people with for intolerance. This chicken stock cube is flavourful and a a bonus is also gluten free. I used it for a chicken cassarole and soup and there were no noticeable differences to the normal stock cube. Its versatile, easy to use and just helps to enhance the flavour of the dish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Knorr Chicken Stock
Great product, great seasoning. I used it for chicken soup which tested lovely and kids loved it. It is gluten free so good for everyone with intolerance. I will recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bursting with flavour
I've used knorr products for years and I had relatively recently switched to stock pots for cooking (in the last 3 years or so), but using this has convinced me to go back to stock cubes! I used this to make chicken noodle soup so as you know most of the flavour comes from the stock with this dish and it's hard to get right. I was so impressed with the flavour of this!! One cube was all i needed to get a rich, meaty flavour. Perfect for winter! My only gripe would be that it does leave a little bit of an oily texture across the top of the soup, but it's only visible if you're looking for it and it in no way takes away from the taste! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
same taste as the normal one
Great product, seasoning is perfect . Same taste as the normal one. Great for anyone with gluten intolerance I’ve used it for soup, chicken stock to cook pasta in . No need to add salt . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A bit disappointing
I tried these stock cubes in my soup and i found it to be very bland. It didnt have as much flavour as the stock cubes i normally use and i had to add a different stock cube in to give the soup flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Chicken stock cubes
My delivery was very late but finally I have got them I was try 3 times already And what I can say? Great ,I love all knorr staff but chicken stock taste amazing! Every Dishes taste better! I can recommend to everybody Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The chicken cubes from Knorr
If you usually use a chicken cube when you cook, it's made just for you. Not exatly natural, but can improves taste of your dish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy full of flavour
I have used these in various dishes over the last week. They are full of flavour, perfect to make for a marinade on a full chicken mixed with a few herbs and spices. Also the perfect stock for chicken soup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]