By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

4.5(71)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 8 X 10G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chicken Stock Cubes
  • Need a gluten free stock cube that gives you rich flavour for all of your chicken dishes? Use Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 8 × 10g. All Knorr standard stock cubes are gluten free. Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes are made with a carefully selected blend of herbs and seasonings that delicately enhance the natural flavours of your dish. We also have a wide range of stock cubes ideal for every dish, including Vegetable Stock Cubes, Lamb Stock Cubes, Rich beef Stock Cubes (for your beefy family favourites) Beef Stock Cubes (for when you need a more delicate beef stock), Ham Stock Cubes, Pork Stock Cubes and Fish Stock Cubes. We’ve got all your dishes covered. Knorr Top Tip - Pan Fried Chicken, for flavoursome and succulent chicken: crumble a Knorr Chicken Stock Cube into a small bowl and mix with 1-2 tsps of olive oil to make a paste. Rub the paste over both sides of your chicken breast. Pan-fry for 6-8 minutes on each side until golden brown and enjoy! Discover more delicious recipes at www.knorr.com/uk. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Add rich taste to your dishes with Knorr Chicken Stock Cubes 8 × 10g, made with carefully selected herbs and spices
  • Rich and tasty stock, ideal for all your favourite dishes (chicken soup, chicken stew and more)
  • The UK & Ireland’s Favourite Chicken Stock Cube
  • The perfect choice for gluten-free Chicken Stock
  • Our chicken stock contains no added MSG and is free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Quick and easy to prepare – Just add your stock cube to 450ml of boiling water and stir into your dish to enjoy that great chicken flavour
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, potato starch, vegetable fats (palm, shea, sal), yeast extract, sugar, chicken fat (3%), chicken (1%), spices (turmeric†, pepper, CELERY seeds), flavourings, onion powder†, maltodextrin, lemon juice powder, parsley†, caramel syrup, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary). †From sustainable agriculture

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Cubes:
  • - Dissolve the cube into 450ml of boiling water.
  • - Add the cube directly into the dish.
  • - Mix the cube with a little olive oil and rub onto meat.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)29 kJ30 kJ1354 kJ30 kJ
Energy (kcal)7 kcal7 kcal323 kcal7 kcal
Fat (g)0.5 g0.5 g24 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)0.3 g0.4 g16 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate (g)0.5 g0.6 g25 g0.6 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4.3 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g3.8 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.9 g0.93 g41.3 g0.93 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 102 g. ( Pack contains 36 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

71 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gluten free stock cubes

1 stars

I have been using Knorr chicken stock cubes for 30 years and they are versatile, delicious and essential to my way of cooking. However, the 'Gluten Free' are of no interest, I simply do not like the flavour ergo no more purchases. Sorry Knorr.

SALTY

1 stars

disgusting, far too much salt in these cubes and ruined my dinner

Always reliable Knorr stock

4 stars

Knorr stock cubes are a staple in my cupboard and it's nice to know they are continuing to try and cater for people with for intolerance. This chicken stock cube is flavourful and a a bonus is also gluten free. I used it for a chicken cassarole and soup and there were no noticeable differences to the normal stock cube. Its versatile, easy to use and just helps to enhance the flavour of the dish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr Chicken Stock

5 stars

Great product, great seasoning. I used it for chicken soup which tested lovely and kids loved it. It is gluten free so good for everyone with intolerance. I will recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bursting with flavour

5 stars

I've used knorr products for years and I had relatively recently switched to stock pots for cooking (in the last 3 years or so), but using this has convinced me to go back to stock cubes! I used this to make chicken noodle soup so as you know most of the flavour comes from the stock with this dish and it's hard to get right. I was so impressed with the flavour of this!! One cube was all i needed to get a rich, meaty flavour. Perfect for winter! My only gripe would be that it does leave a little bit of an oily texture across the top of the soup, but it's only visible if you're looking for it and it in no way takes away from the taste! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

same taste as the normal one

4 stars

Great product, seasoning is perfect . Same taste as the normal one. Great for anyone with gluten intolerance I’ve used it for soup, chicken stock to cook pasta in . No need to add salt . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A bit disappointing

1 stars

I tried these stock cubes in my soup and i found it to be very bland. It didnt have as much flavour as the stock cubes i normally use and i had to add a different stock cube in to give the soup flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken stock cubes

5 stars

My delivery was very late but finally I have got them I was try 3 times already And what I can say? Great ,I love all knorr staff but chicken stock taste amazing! Every Dishes taste better! I can recommend to everybody Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The chicken cubes from Knorr

4 stars

If you usually use a chicken cube when you cook, it's made just for you. Not exatly natural, but can improves taste of your dish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy full of flavour

5 stars

I have used these in various dishes over the last week. They are full of flavour, perfect to make for a marinade on a full chicken mixed with a few herbs and spices. Also the perfect stock for chicken soup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Knorr Vegetable Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Knorr Beef Stock Cubes 8 X10g

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Knorr Ham Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here