Knorr Ham Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

Delicious stock cubes
Ham stock cubes make a lovely pot of lentil and potato soup. My family love it.
Why oh why do you use PALM OIL. Totally not neces
Why oh why do you use PALM OIL. Totally not necessary. Very good quality product, but let down badly by this one ingredient. Will not buy.
The Best
Favourite flavour i Love theM, great texture and greAt for flavouring My food! The Are nice snd smoothe!
Ham cubes
These are the best thing invented! Have been using them for years and years! I use them fOr my ham and pea soup to pease pudding! Excellent if you have no ham hock at hand and haVe a couple of slices of bacon!