Knorr Ham Stock Cubes 8 X 10G
Product Description

  • Ham Stock Cube
  • Need a stock cube that gives you rich flavour for your Ham dishes? Use a Knorr Stock Cube Ham 8 x 10g. All of Knorr's standard stock cubes are gluten free.
  • Knorr's Ham Stock Cubes offer a carefully selected blend of herbs, seasonings and meat juices that delicately enhance the natural flavours of your dish.
  • We also have a wide range of stock cubes ideal for every dish, including Chicken Stock Cubes, Vegetable Stock Cubes, Rich beef Stock Cubes (for your beefy family favourites) Beef Stock Cubes (for when you need a more delicate beef stock), Lamb Stock Cubes, Pork Stock Cube and Fish Stock Cubes. We’ve got all your dishes covered.
  • Knorr Top Tip – Ham & Pea Soup: Use your leftover ham for scrumptious soup. Just add in a gluten free Knorr Ham stock cube, peas and water then boil until cooked.
  • At Knorr we believe if you cook with a great stock, made with carefully selected ingredients, slowly simmered, with a rich flavour it will taste so good, you may need a bigger table to satisfy all of your friends and family!
  • We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Add some rich taste to your dishes with Knorr Stock Cubes Ham Stock 8 x 10g, a gluten-free stock cube that concentrates the great flavour of ham with carefully selected herbs and spices
  • Rich and tasty stock
  • The UK & Ireland’s Favourite Ham Stock Cube (No wonder Knorr is the UK & Ireland's favourite stock brand!)
  • Gluten Free
  • No Added MSG, Free from Artificial Colours and Preservatives
  • Quick and easy to prepare – Just add your cube to 450ml of boiling water and stir to enjoy that great ham flavour
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, potato starch, vegetable fats (palm, shea butter, sal butter), yeast extract, sugar, smoked bacon [lard, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary), smoke] (5.5%), ham powder [pork, salt, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary )] (1.1%), caramel syrup, maltodextrin, herbs (parsley, tarragon), spices (pepper, parsley roots, CELERY seeds), flavourings, dextrose, smoke flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Cubes:
  • - Dissolve the cube into 450ml of boiling water.
  • - Add the cube directly into the dish.
  • - Mix the cube with a little olive oil and rub into meat.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)31 kJ31 kJ1400 kJ31 kJ
Energy (kcal)7 kcal8 kcal340 kcal8 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g0.5 g23 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)0.3 g0.3 g15 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate (g)0.5 g0.5 g24 g<0.5 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g7 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0.4 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g9 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.88 g0.89 g40 g0.89 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 102 g. ( Pack contains 36 portions )----

Delicious stock cubes

5 stars

Ham stock cubes make a lovely pot of lentil and potato soup. My family love it.

Why oh why do you use PALM OIL. Totally not neces

1 stars

Why oh why do you use PALM OIL. Totally not necessary. Very good quality product, but let down badly by this one ingredient. Will not buy.

The Best

5 stars

Favourite flavour i Love theM, great texture and greAt for flavouring My food! The Are nice snd smoothe!

Ham cubes

5 stars

These are the best thing invented! Have been using them for years and years! I use them fOr my ham and pea soup to pease pudding! Excellent if you have no ham hock at hand and haVe a couple of slices of bacon!

