Knorr Beef 8 Stock Cubes 80G
Product Description
- Beef Stock Cube
- Need a gluten free Stock Cube that gives you rich flavour for your family favourites? Use a Knorr Beef Stock Cube. All of Knorr standard stock cubes are gluten free.
- Knorr gluten free Beef Stock Cubes are made with a carefully selected blend of herbs, seasonings and meat juices that delicately enhance the natural flavours of your dish.
- Looking to cook a succulent restaurant quality steak at home? Why not try seasoning with a Knorr gluten free Beef Stock Cube for a richer, deeper, fuller flavour.
- We also have a wide range of stock cubes ideal for every dish, including Chicken Stock Cubes, Vegetable Stock Cubes, Lamb Stock Cubes, Rich beef Stock Cubes (for an even beefier taste), Ham Stock Cubes, Pork Stock Cube and Fish Stock Cubes. We’ve got all your dishes covered.
- At Knorr we believe if you cook with a great stock, made with carefully selected ingredients, slowly simmered, with a rich flavour it will taste so good, you may need a bigger table to satisfy all of your friends and family!
- We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
- Knorr Top Tip –
- Grilled Steak
- For a succulent, mouth-watering, steak:
- Crumble 1 gluten free Knorr Beef Stock Cube into a small bowl and mix with 1-2 tsps of olive oil to make a paste.
- Rub the paste over both sides of your steak.
- Sear your steak on both sides in a hot pan until it's cooked to your liking, and enjoy!
- Nielsen MAT Total Coverage Value Share 21/05/2016
- Add some rich taste to your dishes with Knorr Stock Cubes Beef 8 x 10g, a gluten-free stock cube that concentrates the great flavour of your beef with carefully selected herbs and spices
- Rich and tasty stock
- The UK & Ireland’s Favourite Beef Stock Cube (No wonder Knorr is the UK & Ireland's favourite stocks brand!)
- Gluten Free
- No Added MSG and Free From Artificial Colours and Preservatives
- Quick and easy to prepare – Just add your stock cube to 450ml of boiling water and stir into your dish to enjoy that great beef flavour
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, vegetable fats (palm, shea butter, sal butter), potato starch, sugar, beef extract (4%), yeast extract, flavourings, onion powder, caramel syrup, maltodextrin, parsley, carrots, spices (parsley roots, CELERY seeds)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Portugal
Preparation and Usage
- How to use Knorr Stock Cubes:
- - Dissolve the cube into 450ml of boiling water.
- - Add the cube directly into the dish.
- - Mix the cube with a little olive oil and rub into meat.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Knorr,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Knorr,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Knorr.co.uk
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|27 kJ
|27 kJ
|1234 kJ
|27 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|6 kcal
|7 kcal
|297 kcal
|7 kcal
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|20 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3 g
|0.3 g
|14 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|23 g
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|5.6 g
|<0.5 g
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|5.6 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0.94 g
|0.97 g
|43.4 g
|0.97 g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 102 g. ( Pack contains 36 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
