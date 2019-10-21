Oxo 24 Beef Stock Cubes 142G

Use these all the time really add a meaty flavour
Use these all the time really add a meaty flavour to dishes, why so expensive at TESCO much cheaper elsewhere.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1117kJ/265kcal
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Beef Fat (4.5%), Autolysed Yeast Extract, Dried Beef Bonestock, Flavourings, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Powder
Store me in a cool dry place
This pack makes 48 portions of approximately 100ml
24 x 142g ℮ Stock Cubes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100ml portion of stock as prepared
|Energy
|1117kJ/265kcal
|35kJ/8kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|35.7g
|1.1g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|17.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|30.70g
|0.95g
|Each cube (5.9g) makes 190ml
|This pack makes 48 portions of approximately 100ml
