Oxo 24 Beef Stock Cubes 142G

£ 2.60
£1.84/100g
Each 100ml of prepared stock contains
  • Energy35kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1117kJ/265kcal

Product Description

  • Beef Stock Cubes
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 142g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Beef Fat (4.5%), Autolysed Yeast Extract, Dried Beef Bonestock, Flavourings, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water

Number of uses

This pack makes 48 portions of approximately 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

24 x 142g ℮ Stock Cubes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100ml portion of stock as prepared
Energy 1117kJ/265kcal35kJ/8kcal
Fat 4.9g<0.5g
of which saturates 2.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 35.7g1.1g
of which sugars 2.2g<0.5g
Fibre 4.2g<0.5g
Protein 17.4g0.5g
Salt 30.70g0.95g
Each cube (5.9g) makes 190ml--
This pack makes 48 portions of approximately 100ml--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Use these all the time really add a meaty flavour

5 stars

Use these all the time really add a meaty flavour to dishes, why so expensive at TESCO much cheaper elsewhere.

