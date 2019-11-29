By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

4(90)Write a review
£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Yeast extract spread fortified with B vitamins
  • Marmite Yeast Extract Spread is a unique & delicious breakfast idea, which helps make your mornings a little better! Our yeast extract spreads easily on toast, providing a quick & simple breakfast solution for the whole family to enjoy. What’s more, Marmite is rich in B vitamins and has no added sugar - what more could you want from a breakfast?! Spread Marmite on toast, crumpets, bagels and a host of other foods. You can even try it with eggs, avocados or cheese for an extra burst of flavour. Not only is Marmite suitable for vegans, but it has also signed up to a new recycling label scheme aimed at seeing much more packaging, especially plastics, recycled instead of ending up in landfill or in the ocean. Whether you love it or hate it, why not give it a try? Marmite is the United Kingdom’s favourite Yeast Extract and has been brightening up British breakfasts since 1902. Besides 250 g, Marmite comes in a range of sizes including 125 g, 500 g, 200 g and 400 g squeezy, which are a little easier to spread so it's great for making your sandwiches with, and also 70 g, the perfect travel-sized Marmite. Now the 70 g jar lets you take your favourite British vegan yeast extract spread abroad in your hand luggage without any worries.
  • Marmite Yeast Extract Spread 250 g is rich in B Vitamins
  • Our product is a delicious yeast extract perfect to be spread on toast
  • Marmite squeezy is vegan yeast extract spread
  • Our yeast extract spread is rich in B vitamins
  • Our vegan yeast spread is fortified with extra folic acid
  • Marmite Yeast Extract 250g perfect for full of joy breakfast with crumpets or bagels
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

yeast extract (contains BARLEY, WHEAT, OATS, RYE), salt, vegetable juice concentrate, vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid), natural flavouring (contains CELERY)

Storage

Do not refrigerate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Number of uses

1 portion = 8 g. (Pack contains 31 portions)

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323 656 (Mon-Fri 8.am to 6.00pm)

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1100 kJ88 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)260 kcal21 kcal1%
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g2.4 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.2 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)34 g2.7 g5%
Salt (g)10.8 g0.86 g14%
Thiamin (B1) (mg)7.7 mg0.62 mg56%
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)6.8 mg0.54 mg39%
Niacin (mg)69 mg5.5 mg34%
Folic Acid (µg)1250 μg100 μg50%
Vitamin B12 (µg)24 μg1.9 μg76%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 8 g. ( Pack contains 31 portions )---

90 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes!

5 stars

I love it on toast! I love it on buttered fresh bread! I love it in a sandwich with cheese! I love it on toast with cheese! I love it any way I want it!

Like or hate - I LIKE!

4 stars

The classic like it or hate. I personally like it!!

would like a jar of bovril instead

1 stars

would like a jar of bovril instead

Deliciously Marmitey

5 stars

Love it or hate it. You gotta Love it.

I’m a lover

4 stars

Marmite on toast or marmite mixed in stews I love them both... very flavoursome only need a little spread. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it? Hate it? I’m not sure!

3 stars

I waited a while to write this review as I was undecided as to whether I actually liked Marmite or not! I first tried it on a slice of toast, I think I may have spread it too thick as the taste was very strong and unpleasant. I then tried Marmite again on a crumpet and much to my surprise, it wasn't that bad! My friend then suggested I stir it into my homemade soups, lasagne, Bolognese and it definitely added flavour. Even if you don't like the taste initially I think it is something that you can definitely learn to like, and what better incentive than the amazing nutritional values, 50% RDA Folic acid, and 60% RDA B12 with plenty of others. I will be experimenting with Marmite to see what other meals I can add it to! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hmmmm maybe?

3 stars

For as long as I can remember I have always been told you either love it or hate it but I honestly have to say I'm very much inbetween. I love them smell of marmite it's with it meaty tones but I just don't think that amazing smell is transferred in to the taste. I have had it on brown toast and even dipped a breadsticks in it. But I just can not make my.mind up. However my 2 year old loves it she is always pointing to the jar whenever I open the cupboard. I think I will definelty give it another go and maybe one day I will be a true marmite lover but for now I will just have to put up with maybe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it or hate it

4 stars

I used marmite years ago so when I tried it this time round it was ok but it was a little salty. You only need a little on some toast, I let my partner try it but he wasn’t a fan. It’s very thick and runny when you take it out the jar. This is ok to eat sometimes it’s a love it or hate it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I'm not the fan but my husband love it!

3 stars

I've never tried it before, I'm from Poland so I never heard about it before I came to England. It was my first time to try Marmite and .. I'm not really fan of it. But.. I gave it to my husband, On toast with cheese and he love it! It's absolutely unbelievable because he doesn't really like salty food. So... love it or hate it :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My mate marmite

5 stars

I used to use marmite years ago but haven't had any lately. One thing I have found is that for me it's quite salty. I use it on toast with cheese and that was awesome you just need a small bit. I also introduced my daughter to it she wasn't a fan however my son in law loves it he has used it as a hot drink, in his stews and stir fries. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

