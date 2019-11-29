Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

Yes! 5 stars A Tesco Customer29th November 2019 I love it on toast! I love it on buttered fresh bread! I love it in a sandwich with cheese! I love it on toast with cheese! I love it any way I want it! Report

Like or hate - I LIKE! 4 stars A Tesco Customer3rd September 2019 The classic like it or hate. I personally like it!! Report

would like a jar of bovril instead 1 stars A Tesco Customer28th June 2019 would like a jar of bovril instead Report

Deliciously Marmitey 5 stars A Tesco Customer17th October 2018 Love it or hate it. You gotta Love it. Report

I’m a lover 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Marmite on toast or marmite mixed in stews I love them both... very flavoursome only need a little spread. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it? Hate it? I’m not sure! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I waited a while to write this review as I was undecided as to whether I actually liked Marmite or not! I first tried it on a slice of toast, I think I may have spread it too thick as the taste was very strong and unpleasant. I then tried Marmite again on a crumpet and much to my surprise, it wasn't that bad! My friend then suggested I stir it into my homemade soups, lasagne, Bolognese and it definitely added flavour. Even if you don't like the taste initially I think it is something that you can definitely learn to like, and what better incentive than the amazing nutritional values, 50% RDA Folic acid, and 60% RDA B12 with plenty of others. I will be experimenting with Marmite to see what other meals I can add it to! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hmmmm maybe? 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 For as long as I can remember I have always been told you either love it or hate it but I honestly have to say I'm very much inbetween. I love them smell of marmite it's with it meaty tones but I just don't think that amazing smell is transferred in to the taste. I have had it on brown toast and even dipped a breadsticks in it. But I just can not make my.mind up. However my 2 year old loves it she is always pointing to the jar whenever I open the cupboard. I think I will definelty give it another go and maybe one day I will be a true marmite lover but for now I will just have to put up with maybe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it or hate it 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I used marmite years ago so when I tried it this time round it was ok but it was a little salty. You only need a little on some toast, I let my partner try it but he wasn’t a fan. It’s very thick and runny when you take it out the jar. This is ok to eat sometimes it’s a love it or hate it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I'm not the fan but my husband love it! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've never tried it before, I'm from Poland so I never heard about it before I came to England. It was my first time to try Marmite and .. I'm not really fan of it. But.. I gave it to my husband, On toast with cheese and he love it! It's absolutely unbelievable because he doesn't really like salty food. So... love it or hate it :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]