Bovril Beef Extract 250G

Heaven in a little jar! 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th April 2019 Bovril on toast for breakfast - nothing else comes close! Report

best thing ever on a crumpet 4 stars A Tesco Customer11th April 2019 best thing ever on a crumpet Report

Beefy brilliance 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I enjoyed having a Bovril drink as already a fan of Bovril whilst watching live football matches at cold stadiums during the winter months. However, I was curious to see what I could do with Bovril in other ways as the glorious weather meant I wasn’t really fancying a hot drink. A quick search online and I stumbled across a recipe showing that you add Bovril to a pasta meal. I gave this a go and was blown away with the results. The beefy flavour came through and I enjoyed it a lot! I will continue to use Bovril to pep up pasta. I also tried out Bovril on toast. This was a welcome surprise as I didn’t consider this before. I really enjoyed the taste and will definitely try this again in the future. I’m glad to find out the versatility of Bovril through this sample. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Versatile Beefy goodness 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Ok so I have been using Bovril now for the full allowed period before writing my review and well I have had to buy more of it to finish the review hah. So versatile and should be considered as useful as salt when it comes to cooking! So yes ive tried it in drink form a few times but its been warm so not alot, cant wait for the winter now for regular hot bovril. On toast is perfect for me as a man on the go its as easy as butter but tastier. I have a soup maker and ive heavily used it in there to flavour some soups. Roasted wedges was a gamble that paid off. Gravy of course. All manner of my slow cooker recipes including a nice beef joint. POPCORN! fresh warm popcorn with Bovril! Try it you wont be dissapointed. Honestly can’t fault Bovril and now im wondering how I’ve manage without. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flavoursome 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 As the title say it pretty much sums up Borvil Beef Yeast Extract in a single word; flavoursome! Such a versatile product that is full of flavour, you can have it with hot water all most like soup, add it to your cooking or simply spread it on some toast, the uses are really endless. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Versatile, familiar and comfrting 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Bovril is essentially a concentrated beef stock based product. For this reason you can use it very much the same way as any other stock. I used it mostly for soups, which I seem to have had a bite more of with the warmer weather. Its strongly tasting, and so obviously if you don't like beef, you'll not be too impressed. I also added it to a few curries to give them some body and boost and it worked really well. I also had a very watered down stock based drink which actually I quite enjoyed... something I would surely enjoy more in the winter time than mid summer. I like the consistency - easy spoonable and I suspect the thickness (and saltiness) means it will last longer when opened. The jar does seem a little big for my own personal needs as I am more likely to use it sparingly rather than liberally. Its easy to get into and not really fussy at all. As I say, I'm not likely to use it too liberally, as its salt content is absurdly high and extremely unhealthy. Anybody wanting to keep their blood pressure under control would probably find this unsuitable. Again, its quit versatile and useful to give body, and even make drinks, salt content really puts me off using this too often. May be good as a storyboard favourite though for those days you need something to give receipts that little oomph/ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This is my first encounter with this product and I did not know how to take it from the beginning, but I made it in the form of toasts and a hot drink and I am very surprised by this taste. It's a pity that I did not know anything about this product before. I suspect that it will be a very good hot drink during the winter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very meat-tea! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This is best described as a meat tea, that tastes like gravy and makes you feel like you're drinking soup. It's very salty like gravy and makes a good addition to any food that has gravy or meat sauce. Surprisingly it tastes quite good, and almost leaves you feeling like you've eaten. I imagine it's good if your poorly! Not sure why you would buy this as it still seems a bit odd and a bit old fashioned, but if you do buy it it's good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Broil high protein beef paste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This for me is the best drink in the winter months when you come home from walking the dogs and its freezing cold, nothing better than a hot steaming mug of Bovril to warm you up. I add it to stews to, gives them an extra nice flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]