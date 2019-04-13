Bovril Beef Extract 250G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Beef & Yeast Extract
  • Bovril Beef is the original beefy hot drink that has been keeping Britain’s chin up for decades, fuelling Brits to face all the elements. Just add one good teaspoonful to a mug of hot water for a delicious Beef hot drink. Great for warming you up in the great outdoors, at the football, or on those cold winter nights. Whatever the situation a warm mug of Bovril will get you through. Bovril Beef and Yeast Extract is great for a really meaty beef gravy or stock. High in protein, it’s a great way to give that beefy boost to all your British classics, whether its for meat pies, beefy gravy or a great tasting casserole. It can also be used as a replacement for stock cubes or as a beefy boost to your burger. Spread Bovril Beef on crumpets, toast, crackers or in your sandwiches for a real beefy snack. Bovril’s hearty beef extract makes a great treat, either as a drink or a spread. Add Bovril Beef to a mug of hot water and enjoy as a hearty drink, spread on toast for a beefy breakfast treat, beef up your sandwiches or use it as a rich, beef stock for your favourite British dishes. Both the lid and the jar are OPRL approved, showing that our commitment to the environment is totally guaranteed.
  • Bovril Beef and Yeast Extract gives you the powerful meaty kick you're looking for
  • Drink it, spread it, cook with it - Bovril Beef is a really versatile beef and yeast spread
  • Quick and easy to prepare, just add a tablespoon of this beef extract spread to a mug of boiling water for a beefy drink or flavoursome stock
  • Bovril's spread and its powerful meaty flavour has been fuelling Brits to endure the Great British weather for decades
  • Use Bovril as an ingredient to boost your casseroles, sauces, or gravy or simply use as a stock replacement for an extra meaty flavour
  • Bovril Beef and Yeast Extract is high in protein, highly nutritious and full of energy
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Beef broth (50%) [water, beef bones], yeast extract (27%) [contains BARLEY, WHEAT, OATS, RYE], salt, water, colour (ammonia caramel), corn starch, beef powder (1%), flavour enhancers (disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), acid (lactic acid), flavourings (contain CELERY). May contain milk, egg and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply add one good teaspoonful to a mug of hot water and enjoy.

Number of uses

1 portion = 12 g. (Pack contains 20 portions)

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Bovril,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Bovril,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)36 kJ38 kJ868 kJ105 kJ
Energy (kcal)9 kcal9 kcal206 kcal25 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1.1 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g0.5 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)0.5 g0.6 g13 g1.7 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g2.2 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0.6 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)1.5 g1.6 g37 g4.4 g
Salt (g)0.48 g0.5 g11.5 g1.4 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 12 g. ( Pack contains 20 portions )----

41 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Heaven in a little jar!

5 stars

Bovril on toast for breakfast - nothing else comes close!

best thing ever on a crumpet

4 stars

best thing ever on a crumpet

Beefy brilliance

5 stars

I enjoyed having a Bovril drink as already a fan of Bovril whilst watching live football matches at cold stadiums during the winter months. However, I was curious to see what I could do with Bovril in other ways as the glorious weather meant I wasn’t really fancying a hot drink. A quick search online and I stumbled across a recipe showing that you add Bovril to a pasta meal. I gave this a go and was blown away with the results. The beefy flavour came through and I enjoyed it a lot! I will continue to use Bovril to pep up pasta. I also tried out Bovril on toast. This was a welcome surprise as I didn’t consider this before. I really enjoyed the taste and will definitely try this again in the future. I’m glad to find out the versatility of Bovril through this sample. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Versatile Beefy goodness

5 stars

Ok so I have been using Bovril now for the full allowed period before writing my review and well I have had to buy more of it to finish the review hah. So versatile and should be considered as useful as salt when it comes to cooking! So yes ive tried it in drink form a few times but its been warm so not alot, cant wait for the winter now for regular hot bovril. On toast is perfect for me as a man on the go its as easy as butter but tastier. I have a soup maker and ive heavily used it in there to flavour some soups. Roasted wedges was a gamble that paid off. Gravy of course. All manner of my slow cooker recipes including a nice beef joint. POPCORN! fresh warm popcorn with Bovril! Try it you wont be dissapointed. Honestly can’t fault Bovril and now im wondering how I’ve manage without. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flavoursome

5 stars

As the title say it pretty much sums up Borvil Beef Yeast Extract in a single word; flavoursome! Such a versatile product that is full of flavour, you can have it with hot water all most like soup, add it to your cooking or simply spread it on some toast, the uses are really endless. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Versatile, familiar and comfrting

3 stars

Bovril is essentially a concentrated beef stock based product. For this reason you can use it very much the same way as any other stock. I used it mostly for soups, which I seem to have had a bite more of with the warmer weather. Its strongly tasting, and so obviously if you don't like beef, you'll not be too impressed. I also added it to a few curries to give them some body and boost and it worked really well. I also had a very watered down stock based drink which actually I quite enjoyed... something I would surely enjoy more in the winter time than mid summer. I like the consistency - easy spoonable and I suspect the thickness (and saltiness) means it will last longer when opened. The jar does seem a little big for my own personal needs as I am more likely to use it sparingly rather than liberally. Its easy to get into and not really fussy at all. As I say, I'm not likely to use it too liberally, as its salt content is absurdly high and extremely unhealthy. Anybody wanting to keep their blood pressure under control would probably find this unsuitable. Again, its quit versatile and useful to give body, and even make drinks, salt content really puts me off using this too often. May be good as a storyboard favourite though for those days you need something to give receipts that little oomph/ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super product

5 stars

This is my first encounter with this product and I did not know how to take it from the beginning, but I made it in the form of toasts and a hot drink and I am very surprised by this taste. It's a pity that I did not know anything about this product before. I suspect that it will be a very good hot drink during the winter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very meat-tea!

4 stars

This is best described as a meat tea, that tastes like gravy and makes you feel like you're drinking soup. It's very salty like gravy and makes a good addition to any food that has gravy or meat sauce. Surprisingly it tastes quite good, and almost leaves you feeling like you've eaten. I imagine it's good if your poorly! Not sure why you would buy this as it still seems a bit odd and a bit old fashioned, but if you do buy it it's good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Broil high protein beef paste

5 stars

This for me is the best drink in the winter months when you come home from walking the dogs and its freezing cold, nothing better than a hot steaming mug of Bovril to warm you up. I add it to stews to, gives them an extra nice flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bovril Beef Yeast Extract

5 stars

Great product, overall. I am on my second bottle now. Texture and taste are just perfect. One of the main things I like is how versatile it is. Sometimes after gym when hunger strikes I just make a quick drink and it is wonderful. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

