Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules 170G

Never keep in your cupboard
Not a good product, one you should never keep in your cupboard because like a shed load of other products contains PALM OIL.
Touch of classic England
I was amazed and laughed when I saw a 1 star review for this product. This is a lovely gravy and lasts perfectly up to its used by date and more. Great product and family favourite from generation to generation. Don't leave it in the cupboard for 20 years and still think it will be OK to use though...
This product does not keep for long. Once opened it goes hard and cant be used - the same as other types of gravy granules. ....THE ONE IN THE GLASS JAR IS MUCH BETTER.