Bisto Chicken Gravy Granules 170G
- Energy55kJ 13kcal<1%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.39g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Chicken Gravy Granules
- To discover more about Bisto and our great range of products visit http://www.bisto.co.uk/
- Aah! The nations favourite.
- Our gravy granules have been bringing families together over home cooked meals for generations. Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules are a crowd pleaser, perfect with your Sunday roast.
- Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules are quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create delicious homemade meals to enjoy together with friends and family. To make the nations favourite gravy, put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules into a measuring jug - for an extra thick gravy add more Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules at this point. Next, add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules, stir vigorously and continue until you get a smooth gravy. Serve & enjoy tasty Bisto gravy!
- Not only do Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules create a flavoursome and delicious gravy for hearty family mealtimes, but they are also low in fat and sugar.
- At Bisto, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together. Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules can be used in a variety of family favourite meals, from quick mid-week suppers to standout Sunday Roasts with all the trimmings. Why not try adding Bisto For Chicken Gravy Granules to a chicken & vegetable pie?
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- Just add boiling water
- Low sugar and fat
- Pack size: 170g
- Low sugar
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Colour (E150c), Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End See Base of Drum
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto granules into a measuring jug - for extra thick gravy add more granules at this point.
- 2 Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the granules.
- 3 Stir vigorously and continually until you get a smooth gravy.
- Serve & Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 50 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
- If you have any problems keep the pack and phone 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) (ROI 1850 202929)
- Calls may be recorded.
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml Portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|1679kJ
|55kJ
|-
|400kcal
|13kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|10.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|2.0g
|of which Sugars
|16.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.2g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|11.90g
|0.39g
|This pack makes approximately 50 portions
|-
|-
