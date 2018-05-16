Bisto Original Powder For Gravy 454G

- Energy27kJ 6kcal<1%
Product Description
- Original Gravy Powder for Home-Made Gravy.
- Aah! The nations favourite.
- Our gravy has been bringing families together over home cooked meals for generations. Whether its sausage and mash or a roast with all the trimmings, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together.
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- The Original Gravy Powder
- Bisto Original browns, seasons and thickens
- Low fat and sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 454G
- Low in fat
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Inactive Yeast Powder (contains Barley, Wheat)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct heat and sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- How will you use your Bisto Original Gravy Powder?
- Why not enjoy with a roast... try Beef, Lamb, Pork, Chicken... or in a delicious mid-week favourite like soups, casseroles, pies, sausages or chops.
- Aah! Bisto
- Cooking Guidelines:
- Bisto Original Gravy Powder is quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create a delicious homemade gravy to enjoy together with friends and family.
- In a saucepan mix 4 teaspoons of Bisto Powder with 30ml of cold water into a smooth paste.
- Gradually add 250ml of cold water along with any meat juices to the saucepan and mix well.
- Gently bring to the boil, stirring constantly, until thickened. Simmer on a low heat for two minutes. Serve & Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 175 portions
Recycling info
Bag. Not Recyclable Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone
- UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared**
|% Reference Intake
|Energy (kJ)
|1045kJ
|27kJ
|<1%
|Energy (kcal)
|246kcal
|6kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|61.1g
|1.6g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|23.98g
|0.62g
|10%
|This pack makes approximately 175 portions
|-
|-
|-
|**Gravy Powder and Water
|-
|-
|-
