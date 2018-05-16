Saxa Table Salt 750G

Product Description
- Fine Salt
- Saxa Salt is fine flowing and ideal for both cooking and table use
- For table & cooking
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooks' Corner
- Adding salt to the water when cooking vegetables, brings out their flavour and raises the boiling temperature so that the vegetables cook faster and retain their texture and colour.
- To whip egg white or cream more quickly add a pinch of salt before beating.
Net Contents
750g ℮
