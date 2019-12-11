By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Table Salt 750G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Table Salt 750G
£ 0.35
£0.47/kg

Product Description

  • Table salt.
  • FINE & FREE FLOWING Ready for cooking, pickling and seasoning.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Anticaking Agents (Sodium Ferrocyanide).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Cheaper than the branded salt.

5 stars

Cheap as chips.

Out of Salts

3 stars

I had no problem with the salt but the plastic bottle now only has one pouring "spout" so it comes out far to fast! Not good for cooking purposes. Is this a rogue bottle?

The New salt dispenser top.

3 stars

There is nothing wrong with the product. The problem is with the new dispensing top. I have arthritis in my hands and have problems with sprinkling a small amount of salt over food. The old top had a sprinkle dispenser, which was very good; so why change it!! I am not the only person who would have this problem!! As you are aware too much salt is not good for you for health reasons and it would spoil your food. So I hope that Tescos' will think again about this problem.

Handy Size

5 stars

Great in the kitchen, easy flow.

worst salt in the universe

1 stars

terrible

Table salt

5 stars

Good value for money.

Salt

5 stars

Love thus product

