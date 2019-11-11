Tesco Tomato Puree Tube 200G

Great product. Great price.
Great product. Great price.
Versatile and healthy cooking ingredient
We now know that the healthiest, lycopene-rich way to eat tomatoes is not fresh but cooked down. This puree is a very handy way of getting that tomato boost and can be added to sauces, casseroles, pastas or just used as a relish. I always keep a couple of tubes in the larder.
very good
very good but it has a sour taste other than that i love it
Bring these back!
This was fantastically priced and was easy to use and store being in a tube - now its only available in a can which means there is no way to keep the rest of the product sealed and in good condition. Noone uses an entire tube in one go!
Good value, good product
Good value and good product. Excellent for italian sauces. Used it for years.
Versatile
I use this a lot in cooking to thicken up tomato based sauces or just make them a bit more tomatoey. I also use it to make my daughter's favourite after school snack.... Pizza toast. 1 x slice of bread; spread with puree; add a sprinking of dried herbs; add topping and grated cheese. Then, rather than cook it under the grill, I pop it on the grill pan in the oven for 5-10 mins whilst dinner is merrily cooking. Also great for making non typical tomato based sauces too...sweet and sour sauce.
Good Value
I like Tesco tomato puree it has excellent density of taste, perfect when making Pasta sauces etc. I frequently buy it.
Good value and quality
Always buy this as good value and quality, great added to spag bog, pizza bases etc once opened stored in fridge, stores well once opened.
Tomatoey
Tomatoey and came out of the tube pre-puree'd, 10/10 would tomato puree again
Good value
Stores own tomato puree is much the same wherever you go.