Tesco Tomato Puree Tube 200G

5(19)Write a review
Tesco Tomato Puree Tube 200G
£ 0.50
£2.50/kg
  • Energy54kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 361kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato paste double concentrate
  • Tomato paste 28/30%
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Paste (100%).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by Best before end date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Packed in Italy

Number of uses

13 Servings

Recycling info

Tube. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy361kJ / 85kcal
Fat0.5g
Saturates0g
Carbohydrate14.7g
Sugars14.7g
Fibre2.4g
Protein4.3g
Salt0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
Typical Analysis: per 100g.-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product. Great price.

5 stars

Great product. Great price.

Versatile and healthy cooking ingredient

5 stars

We now know that the healthiest, lycopene-rich way to eat tomatoes is not fresh but cooked down. This puree is a very handy way of getting that tomato boost and can be added to sauces, casseroles, pastas or just used as a relish. I always keep a couple of tubes in the larder.

very good

4 stars

very good but it has a sour taste other than that i love it

Bring these back!

5 stars

This was fantastically priced and was easy to use and store being in a tube - now its only available in a can which means there is no way to keep the rest of the product sealed and in good condition. Noone uses an entire tube in one go!

Good value, good product

5 stars

Good value and good product. Excellent for italian sauces. Used it for years.

Versatile

5 stars

I use this a lot in cooking to thicken up tomato based sauces or just make them a bit more tomatoey. I also use it to make my daughter's favourite after school snack.... Pizza toast. 1 x slice of bread; spread with puree; add a sprinking of dried herbs; add topping and grated cheese. Then, rather than cook it under the grill, I pop it on the grill pan in the oven for 5-10 mins whilst dinner is merrily cooking. Also great for making non typical tomato based sauces too...sweet and sour sauce.

Good Value

5 stars

I like Tesco tomato puree it has excellent density of taste, perfect when making Pasta sauces etc. I frequently buy it.

Good value and quality

5 stars

Always buy this as good value and quality, great added to spag bog, pizza bases etc once opened stored in fridge, stores well once opened.

Tomatoey

5 stars

Tomatoey and came out of the tube pre-puree'd, 10/10 would tomato puree again

Good value

4 stars

Stores own tomato puree is much the same wherever you go.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

