Tesco Tomato Puree 142G

Best tomato puree
This tesco tomato puree is much nicer that the tubes!!!!!Perfect when making spag. boll!
Tins are so impractical for tomato puree!
Who uses an entire can in one go? Please bring back the tomato puree in tubes!
Ideal
I purchase this item as someone who lives alone. So it is the ideal size and is good value for money
Keeps well in the fridge after opening
Good tomato puree
I have been using this tomato puree for ages. Used in all my Italian style recipes and I wouldn't be without it. Good quality, I never use any other make!
Perfect size
Great purée, in a perfectly sized tin for large amounts of bolognese or tomato sauce
good value puree
useful store cupboard essential .