By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tomato Puree 142G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Tomato Puree 142G
£ 0.35
£2.47/kg
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy61kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 410kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato puree double concentrated 28%-30%
  • double concentrated
  • Pack size: 142g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 1 week.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

142g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon contains
Energy410kJ / 97kcal61kJ / 15kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.1g2.7g
Sugars18.1g2.7g
Fibre2.5g0.4g
Protein4.8g0.7g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Best tomato puree

5 stars

This tesco tomato puree is much nicer that the tubes!!!!!Perfect when making spag. boll!

Tins are so impractical for tomato puree!

1 stars

Who uses an entire can in one go? Please bring back the tomato puree in tubes!

Ideal

5 stars

I purchase this item as someone who lives alone. So it is the ideal size and is good value for money

Keeps well in the fridge after opening

5 stars

No

Good tomato puree

5 stars

I have been using this tomato puree for ages. Used in all my Italian style recipes and I wouldn't be without it. Good quality, I never use any other make!

Perfect size

4 stars

Great purée, in a perfectly sized tin for large amounts of bolognese or tomato sauce

good value puree

5 stars

useful store cupboard essential .

Usually bought next

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

£ 1.39
£0.87/kg

Tesco Italian Tomato Passata 500G

£ 0.40
£0.80/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here