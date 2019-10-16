Tesco Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta 500G

Boils easily, and I prefer it, as it has a bit mor
Boils easily, and I prefer it, as it has a bit more bite than the white pasta, but not so different as to offend the children, so we've switched.
Not for me.
It tasted too "floury", not a a nice texture. Sorry.
Love them
I’ve graduallh put my family on them instead of white pasta they didn’t notice, Mixed with a sauce it’s not obvious on colour. Trying to eat healthy this helps, easy to cook and just as effective as white pasta
Boils very quickly and tastes fantastic with the correct sauce
I buy this quite often