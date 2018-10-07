By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shells 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Conchiglie Pasta Shells 1Kg
£ 1.00
£1.00/kg
170g of cooked pasta
  • Energy1271kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Dried conchiglie pasta made from durum wheat semolina.
  • Made with only durum wheat for an authentic texture
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened reseal with tab or place in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

13 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g
Energy748kJ / 176kcal1271kJ / 300kcal
Fat0.7g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate35.7g60.7g
Sugars1.1g1.9g
Fibre2.2g3.7g
Protein5.8g9.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice pasta

5 stars

My children love the shape of conchiglie, also a must on our tesco order.

