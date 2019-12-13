By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Basmati Rice 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg
Per 188g
  • Energy966kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice.
  • AROMATIC & FLUFFY A long, slender grain grown in the foothills of the Himalayas
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water. Place in a saucepan with 175ml of water per person and add salt if desired. Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 10-12 minutes or until the rice is tender. During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary. Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water. Fluff up with a fork before serving.
Time:10-12 mins

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy514kJ / 121kcal966kJ / 228kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate25.6g48.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein3.3g6.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 188g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

11 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

1 stars

It used to be really good, but now it’s terrible. No way is that basmati rice. It’s short grain, tastes and smells terrible, I think it’s more paella rice. Can someone check to see if an inferior rice has been used by mistake. I’m never buying Tesco basmati rice again until you package proper long grain basmati. What you’re selling now as basmati is a lie. My recommendation is DONT BUY.

Very goodvery good rice

5 stars

Very goodvery good rice

Need a bigger Bag please.

5 stars

We use it all the time and are quite happy with it, but we would like it in 2 kg bags please when we have it delivered. We have bought it at other Tescos than the one who delivers to us .

Just dreadful

1 stars

Possibly the worst rice I've ever encountered under the "basmati" description. Heaving in starch, which after numerous pre-cooking rinses still remained in vast quantities. When cooked the grains were falling apart, but the remaining starch held them into a solid glutinous mass. Totally appetising, threw the mass into the bin.

Really good if you mix with jasmine rice!

5 stars

Really good if you mix with jasmine rice!

good value

4 stars

Good value and good quality basmati

Great taste and texture.

5 stars

I used it when my kids came from China. They commented on the quality.

Cooks well every time

5 stars

I always buy this rice from Tesco. It cooks really well every time. I use it for many different dishes.

decent rice for a decent price

5 stars

I have been buying this rice for over 5 years. It tastes good, also considering the price, I think it is a great value product.

Perfect

5 stars

Great taste

