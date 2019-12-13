Tesco Indian Basmati Rice 1Kg

WHAT HAPPENED?
It used to be really good, but now it’s terrible. No way is that basmati rice. It’s short grain, tastes and smells terrible, I think it’s more paella rice. Can someone check to see if an inferior rice has been used by mistake. I’m never buying Tesco basmati rice again until you package proper long grain basmati. What you’re selling now as basmati is a lie. My recommendation is DONT BUY.
Very goodvery good rice
Need a bigger Bag please.
We use it all the time and are quite happy with it, but we would like it in 2 kg bags please when we have it delivered. We have bought it at other Tescos than the one who delivers to us .
Just dreadful
Possibly the worst rice I've ever encountered under the "basmati" description. Heaving in starch, which after numerous pre-cooking rinses still remained in vast quantities. When cooked the grains were falling apart, but the remaining starch held them into a solid glutinous mass. Totally appetising, threw the mass into the bin.
Really good if you mix with jasmine rice!
good value
Good value and good quality basmati
Great taste and texture.
I used it when my kids came from China. They commented on the quality.
Cooks well every time
I always buy this rice from Tesco. It cooks really well every time. I use it for many different dishes.
decent rice for a decent price
I have been buying this rice for over 5 years. It tastes good, also considering the price, I think it is a great value product.
Perfect
Great taste