Tesco Pudding Rice 500G

Nice rice, mistake on packaging
First rice pudding I made with this was a disaster, then realised there is a mistake on the packaging. I did what it said & used 250ml of milk, but looking at the product online it should say 750ml of milk.
My Very Favourite
II LOVE this pudding rice! It is easy to prepare and is very tasty. I buy it over and over again
LOVE IT
makes the best rice pudding out there love it. I have used a few different brands in our catering dept and this one is the best. Makes a lovely cupboard love desert.
Disaster. Wrong instructions
Instructions on the packet were incorrect. It said 100g rice to 250ml milk.
? Packet cooking instruction
Tesco website info on making rice pudding with this packet rice states 750ml of milk required but the actual packet states 250ml !! 750ml is the average amount of milk to add to 100g of pudding rice.
Packet recipe UNUSABLE!!
I followed the instructions on the packet TO THE LETTER, and it was a complete disaster. Not enough milk to absorb the rice, which was a hard, burnt, congealed mess on the bottom of my Pyrex casserole dish. You need to look at the recommended quantities of the recipe ingredients on the packet Tesco, awful mess. I wish I had heeded the bad reviews of this product!
Just love this rice as it reminds me of being a ch
Just love this rice as it reminds me of being a child. When cooked it's just like my mum used to make. Delicious.
Oh no!
Why have you done this Tesco! And what has happened to the amazing flaked rice you used to sell?
Recipe for disaster !
Not as nice as the rice Tesco use to stock. Poor recipe instructions, half the rice needed! 40g per pint of milk is plenty.100g makes the pudding solid!! Please correct this recipe Tesco.
Awful, doesn't cook well at all.
Awful, doesn't cook well at all.