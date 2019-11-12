By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pudding Rice 500G

3(12)Write a review
Tesco Pudding Rice 500G
£ 1.00
£0.20/100g
Per 180g
  • Energy710kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 395kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Pudding rice.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING A specially grown variety, ideal for a creamy rice pudding
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING A specially grown variety, ideal for a creamy rice pudding
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat. Wheat contains gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tape provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown. Contents may settle during transit.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 160°C, Fan 140°C, Gas 3
Time: 1 hour 40 minutes
No need to soak. Rinse thoroughly before cooking. You will need: 100g of pudding rice, 10g of salted butter, 25g of caster sugar and 750ml semi-skimmed milk. Preheat the oven. Lightly grease a large deep side ovenproof dish with the butter. Add the rice, sugar and milk and stir well. Bake in the centre of the oven. Stir to separate the grains of rice and return to the oven for a further 1 hour, until a lightly browned skin has formed on the surface of the pudding.

Hob
Instructions: Stir the rice, butter and milk together in a medium sized non-stick sauce pan over a medium heat.
Bring to boil, stirring continuously.
Reduce the heat to low and gently simmer for 35 minutes, stirring continuously, until the rice is soft.
Stir in the sugar and serve immediately.
Time: 35 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 180g
Energy395kJ / 93kcal710kJ / 168kcal
Fat1.9g3.4g
Saturates1.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate14.8g26.6g
Sugars4.2g7.6g
Fibre0.4g0.7g
Protein4.1g7.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
25g of uncooked pudding rice weighs approximately 180g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice rice, mistake on packaging

4 stars

First rice pudding I made with this was a disaster, then realised there is a mistake on the packaging. I did what it said & used 250ml of milk, but looking at the product online it should say 750ml of milk.

My Very Favourite

5 stars

II LOVE this pudding rice! It is easy to prepare and is very tasty. I buy it over and over again

LOVE IT

5 stars

makes the best rice pudding out there love it. I have used a few different brands in our catering dept and this one is the best. Makes a lovely cupboard love desert.

Disaster. Wrong instructions

1 stars

Instructions on the packet were incorrect. It said 100g rice to 250ml milk.

? Packet cooking instruction

3 stars

Tesco website info on making rice pudding with this packet rice states 750ml of milk required but the actual packet states 250ml !! 750ml is the average amount of milk to add to 100g of pudding rice.

Packet recipe UNUSABLE!!

2 stars

I followed the instructions on the packet TO THE LETTER, and it was a complete disaster. Not enough milk to absorb the rice, which was a hard, burnt, congealed mess on the bottom of my Pyrex casserole dish. You need to look at the recommended quantities of the recipe ingredients on the packet Tesco, awful mess. I wish I had heeded the bad reviews of this product!

Just love this rice as it reminds me of being a ch

5 stars

Just love this rice as it reminds me of being a child. When cooked it's just like my mum used to make. Delicious.

Oh no!

1 stars

Why have you done this Tesco! And what has happened to the amazing flaked rice you used to sell?

Recipe for disaster !

2 stars

Not as nice as the rice Tesco use to stock. Poor recipe instructions, half the rice needed! 40g per pint of milk is plenty.100g makes the pudding solid!! Please correct this recipe Tesco.

Awful, doesn't cook well at all.

1 stars

Awful, doesn't cook well at all.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Evaporated Milk 410G

£ 0.65
£1.59/kg

Tesco Ground Nutmeg 52G

£ 0.85
£0.16/10g

Tesco British Whole Milk 1.13L, 2 Pints

£ 0.80
£0.71/litre

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here