Tesco Easy Cook Rice 2Kg

- Energy1103kJ 260kcal13%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 538kJ / 127kcal
Product Description
- Parboiled long grain white rice.
- MILD & FLUFFY Harvested at its peak, then carefully prepared so it's easy to get right
- Pack size: 2000g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from strong odours. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Time: 15-18 mins
1. Allow 75g of rice per person.
2. Rinse rice in cold water.
3. Bring large pan of water to the boil.
4. Add rice to the pan, stir and return to the boil.
5. Cover, simmer for 15-18 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove from heat and drain well.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 27 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|538kJ / 127kcal
|1103kJ / 260kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28.3g
|58.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 75g of rice typically weighs 205g.
|-
|-
