Tesco Easy Cook Rice 2Kg

Tesco Easy Cook Rice 2Kg
£ 2.25
£1.13/kg
Per 205g
  • Energy1103kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 538kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Parboiled long grain white rice.
  • MILD & FLUFFY Harvested at its peak, then carefully prepared so it's easy to get right
  • Pack size: 2000g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from strong odours. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Time: 15-18 mins
1. Allow 75g of rice per person.
2. Rinse rice in cold water.
3. Bring large pan of water to the boil.
4. Add rice to the pan, stir and return to the boil.
5. Cover, simmer for 15-18 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove from heat and drain well.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 27 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy538kJ / 127kcal1103kJ / 260kcal
Fat0.3g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate28.3g58.0g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.2g0.5g
Protein2.5g5.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 75g of rice typically weighs 205g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

