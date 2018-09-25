Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 220G

Difficult to open
Product is good quality, but really difficult to get into. No ring pull on the little cans for some reason, and more difficult to open with a tin opener than any other tin. Useless.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal
INGREDIENTS: Haricot beans (39%), Tomato Purée, Water, Pork Sausages (14%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Milk Sugar, Beef Collagen Casing, Herb And Spice Extracts [Pepper, Sage, Nutmeg, Mace, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper], Yeast Extract], Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2 mins.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 4 minutes
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
1 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
220g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One can (220g)
|Energy
|500kJ / 119kcal
|1101kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|9.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|26.8g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|8.1g
|Protein
|6.0g
|13.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
