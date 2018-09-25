By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Baked Beans & Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 220G

£ 0.50
£2.28/kg
One can
  • Energy1101kJ 263kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans and pork sausages in tomato sauce.
  • BRITISH PORK
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haricot beans (39%), Tomato Purée, Water, Pork Sausages (14%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Milk Sugar, Beef Collagen Casing, Herb And Spice Extracts [Pepper, Sage, Nutmeg, Mace, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper], Yeast Extract], Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2 mins.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 4 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (220g)
Energy500kJ / 119kcal1101kJ / 263kcal
Fat4.4g9.7g
Saturates1.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate12.2g26.8g
Sugars3.9g8.6g
Fibre3.7g8.1g
Protein6.0g13.1g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Difficult to open

1 stars

Product is good quality, but really difficult to get into. No ring pull on the little cans for some reason, and more difficult to open with a tin opener than any other tin. Useless.

