Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 220G

Rest of shelf

Each can
  • Energy808kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars10.3g
    11%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans in tomato sauce.
  • RICH & WARMING Best quality haricot beans carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • RICH & WARMING
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haricot beans (49%), Water, Tomato Purée (20%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring (Clove Extract, Capsicum Extract).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins /900W 1 1/2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W)/30 seconds (900W), stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Hob 2-3 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach can (220g)
Energy367kJ / 87kcal808kJ / 192kcal
Fat0.6g1.3g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate14.1g31.1g
Sugars4.7g10.3g
Fibre3.7g8.1g
Protein4.5g9.9g
Salt0.5g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

22 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

a suprisingly good product

5 stars

always buy these as they are not too sweet and great value.

Good quality and value for money

5 stars

Good quality and value for money

Cheap price but taste great!!

5 stars

Cheap for the price. Plus they taste just good as the brand named baked beans..

My Favourite Baked Beans !!

5 stars

Tesco baked beans in my opinion are excellent.The small tin is very useful, the taste is great, it is actually full of beans not just sauce.A super product all round.Well done Tesco!!.

great value

4 stars

Great for the price really good value as good as major brands

Best beans in the world

5 stars

These are the best beans in the world in my opinion. I just love them. Even converted my son in law from Heinz beans to these ones by doing the taste test.

Fantastic bargin even tasted better than heinz baked beans!

5 stars

Wonderful even better than Heinz, and very, very reasonably priced! I will recommend to all my friends and relations.

wow beats Heinz

5 stars

Tasty and great price

Tasty beans

5 stars

Love these beans, great taste

Great Flavour !!

5 stars

Love the taste of these Baked Beans, and I actually prefer them to the more Expensive Brands. I can't see why it would make any sense to pay more.

