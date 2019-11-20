Batchelors Quick Soak Dried Peas 250G

- Energy482kJ 114kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy (For product cooked without added sugar and salt) Per 100g as Prepared
Product Description
- Quick Soak Dried Peas
- Soak for only 2 hours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Peas (97%), Soaking Tablets (contain Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end see end of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1. Place soaked peas into a saucepan and add 425ml (approx. 3/4 pint) of boiling water.
2. Add sugar and salt to taste.
3. Boil gently for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the water has been absorbed or the texture is satisfactory.
Preparation and Usage
- For half the packet use one tablet and follow directions, using half quantities of water.
- Soaking Instructions
- 1. Dissolve soaking tablets in 850ml (1 1/2 pints) of boiling water and pour onto peas.
- 2. Stir and leave to soak for 2 hours, then drain and rinse.
- 3. Cook using the hob or microwave instructions.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 8 portions
Warnings
- DO NOT PURCHASE IF OPEN OR TORN.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(For product cooked without added sugar and salt) Per 100g as Prepared
|(For product cooked without added sugar and salt) Per 80g Portion as Prepared
|% Reference Intake
|Energy (kJ)
|603kJ
|482kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|143kcal
|114kcal
|6%
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.7g
|1%
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|18.8g
|of which Sugars
|0.9g
|0.7g
|<1%
|Fibre
|4.8g
|3.8g
|Protein
|7.9g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.21g
|0.97g
|16%
|This pack makes approximately 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT PURCHASE IF OPEN OR TORN.
