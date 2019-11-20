By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Quick Soak Dried Peas 250G

Batchelors Quick Soak Dried Peas 250G
£ 0.50
£2.00/kg
Per 80g portion as prepared
  • Energy482kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.97g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (For product cooked without added sugar and salt) Per 100g as Prepared

Product Description

  • Quick Soak Dried Peas
  • Soak for only 2 hours
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peas (97%), Soaking Tablets (contain Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end see end of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1. Place soaked peas into a saucepan and add 425ml (approx. 3/4 pint) of boiling water.
2. Add sugar and salt to taste.
3. Boil gently for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the water has been absorbed or the texture is satisfactory.

Preparation and Usage

  • For half the packet use one tablet and follow directions, using half quantities of water.
  • Soaking Instructions
  • 1. Dissolve soaking tablets in 850ml (1 1/2 pints) of boiling water and pour onto peas.
  • 2. Stir and leave to soak for 2 hours, then drain and rinse.
  • 3. Cook using the hob or microwave instructions.

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 8 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT PURCHASE IF OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(For product cooked without added sugar and salt) Per 100g as Prepared(For product cooked without added sugar and salt) Per 80g Portion as Prepared% Reference Intake
Energy (kJ)603kJ482kJ
Energy (kcal)143kcal114kcal6%
Fat 0.9g0.7g1%
of which Saturates 0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 23.5g18.8g
of which Sugars 0.9g0.7g<1%
Fibre 4.8g3.8g
Protein 7.9g6.3g
Salt 1.21g0.97g16%
This pack makes approximately 8 portions---
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT PURCHASE IF OPEN OR TORN.

