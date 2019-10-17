By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Natural Sweet Sweetcorn In Water 325G

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Natural Sweet Sweetcorn In Water 325G
£ 0.50
£1.93/kg
Half of a drained can contains
  • Energy439kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Naturally sweet sweetcorn in water
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Sweetcorn, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Stir well and drain before serving.
Category D 750 Watt: 800 watt, Category E 850 Watt: 900 watt
Step: Empty the contents of the can into a non- metallic container and cover,
Step: Heat on full power for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min 30 sec, Category E 850 Watt: 1 min
Step: Leave to stand for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: 1 min
Step: Total, Category D 750 Watt: 2 mins 30 seconds, Category E 850 Watt: 2 mins

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Drain before serving.
Time: 4 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

260g

Net Contents

325g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g drained containsHalf of a drained can (130g) contains
Energy338kJ / 80kcal439kJ / 104kcal
Fat1.9g2.5g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate11.6g15.0g
Sugars6.8g8.8g
Fibre2.9g3.8g
Protein2.8g3.6g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

The corn had no flavour at all, to add insult to i

2 stars

The corn had no flavour at all, to add insult to injury the corns where super tough

Not the best.

3 stars

Tasted a bit bland compared to the famous brand. Would not recommend or buy again.

