Tesco Natural Sweet Sweetcorn In Water 325G

The corn had no flavour at all, to add insult to injury the corns where super tough
Not the best.
Tasted a bit bland compared to the famous brand. Would not recommend or buy again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal
Sweetcorn, Water.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: Stir well and drain before serving.
Category D 750 Watt: 800 watt, Category E 850 Watt: 900 watt
Step: Empty the contents of the can into a non- metallic container and cover,
Step: Heat on full power for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min 30 sec, Category E 850 Watt: 1 min
Step: Leave to stand for, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: 1 min
Step: Total, Category D 750 Watt: 2 mins 30 seconds, Category E 850 Watt: 2 mins
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Drain before serving.
Time: 4 mins
Produced in Hungary
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled
260g
325g e
|Typical Values
|100g drained contains
|Half of a drained can (130g) contains
|Energy
|338kJ / 80kcal
|439kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
