Tesco Sieved Tomatoes Passata 500G Ce

Tesco Sieved Tomatoes Passata 500G Ce
£ 0.40
£0.80/kg
1/2 of a carton
  • Energy225kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ / 21kcal

Product Description

  • Sieved tomato passata.
  • VINE RIPENED Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a carton (250g)
Energy90kJ / 21kcal225kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.1g7.9g
Sugars3.0g7.4g
Fibre1.1g2.8g
Protein1.2g3.1g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

very watery passata, so unless you are adding it m

1 stars

very watery passata, so unless you are adding it more as flavouor rather than using it as a thick passata for casserole or pasta

Good value for money

4 stars

I find this thick and tasty. I must admit I prefer the leading brnd but this is a very good substitute

A perfect cupboard staple.

5 stars

This is a perfect cupboard staple. Excellent for making sauces. There are more expensive and no doubt tastier with other ingredients added but this carton enables you to add garlic or basil to meet your own tastes and you can't beat the price!

why pay more?

5 stars

This is a perfectly good passata. Why pay more? It is a good sort of quantity, useful for most cooking projects. If you need more, buy two. It still won't break the bank. Good tomato flavour, saucy texture. Now I've tried it I don't use any other.

More watery since a month or so

3 stars

Since the packaging changed few weeks back, even the content is changed towards a lower quality. The passata is very liquid compared to what it was before. I guess more water has been added. Trying to find a good alternative.

Thin and Watery. Disappointing.

1 stars

started buying this when the essentials range was discontinued. It is far too thin and watery - leaves you with a very weak and watery sauce. Won't be buying it again.

Watery

1 stars

This is more like weak tomato juice than passata. Tesco passata used to be very good value. The recipe has obviously changed and is now a higher water to tomato ratio. Instead of adding tomatoey richness to your cooking, this will make it watery and you'll spend more time boiling off the excess liquid.

Since the rebrand of packaging, this product is no

1 stars

Since the rebrand of packaging, this product is not worth buying. The passata is considerably thinner, when I used it as I usually would it ruined a sauce I was making. Really poor change from Tesco here.

Disappointed in decline in quality

1 stars

This was previously a very rich sauce that could be used in a variety of recipes but has recently become watery and does produce the same good quality sauces 😟

Runny Tomato Juice Not Passatta.

2 stars

This product bears no resemblance to the picture on the carton. It's a runny tomato juice rather than a passatta. It used to be great but the new packaging one is rubbish.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

