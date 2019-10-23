Tesco Sieved Tomatoes Passata 500G Ce

very watery passata, so unless you are adding it m
very watery passata, so unless you are adding it more as flavouor rather than using it as a thick passata for casserole or pasta
Good value for money
I find this thick and tasty. I must admit I prefer the leading brnd but this is a very good substitute
A perfect cupboard staple.
This is a perfect cupboard staple. Excellent for making sauces. There are more expensive and no doubt tastier with other ingredients added but this carton enables you to add garlic or basil to meet your own tastes and you can't beat the price!
why pay more?
This is a perfectly good passata. Why pay more? It is a good sort of quantity, useful for most cooking projects. If you need more, buy two. It still won't break the bank. Good tomato flavour, saucy texture. Now I've tried it I don't use any other.
More watery since a month or so
Since the packaging changed few weeks back, even the content is changed towards a lower quality. The passata is very liquid compared to what it was before. I guess more water has been added. Trying to find a good alternative.
Thin and Watery. Disappointing.
started buying this when the essentials range was discontinued. It is far too thin and watery - leaves you with a very weak and watery sauce. Won't be buying it again.
Watery
This is more like weak tomato juice than passata. Tesco passata used to be very good value. The recipe has obviously changed and is now a higher water to tomato ratio. Instead of adding tomatoey richness to your cooking, this will make it watery and you'll spend more time boiling off the excess liquid.
Since the rebrand of packaging, this product is no
Since the rebrand of packaging, this product is not worth buying. The passata is considerably thinner, when I used it as I usually would it ruined a sauce I was making. Really poor change from Tesco here.
Disappointed in decline in quality
This was previously a very rich sauce that could be used in a variety of recipes but has recently become watery and does produce the same good quality sauces 😟
Runny Tomato Juice Not Passatta.
This product bears no resemblance to the picture on the carton. It's a runny tomato juice rather than a passatta. It used to be great but the new packaging one is rubbish.